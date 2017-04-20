Turns Out Bella Thorne *Always* Does Her Own Makeup

Next time you’re sitting around wishing the Kardashians’ glam squad would pay you a house visit because you’re struggling with perfecting a dark lip or achieving the perfect contour, pause and remember this: Bella Thorne does her own makeup. That’s right: The 19-year-old actress, singer, and social media star, who has access to makeup gurus across the land, will not let anyone else touch her skin.

“Do you know how rare that is? I did my own makeup today,” she told Yahoo Style while promoting her new show, Famous in Love, in New York this week, sporting the perfect cat eye. “Anytime I’m wearing makeup, just know that I’m doing it. I got dermatitis from working on a movie, and I’ll never let that happen again. Especially on movies, they don’t use the right products and my skin is allergic to a bunch of stuff.”

Thorne lives in fear of dirty makeup brushes these days, and won’t even let a makeup artist near her skin for touch-ups on set. “I don’t care if my nose is shiny. Please don’t touch me,” she said. “So what? I’m playing a teenager. My nose is shiny.”

Considering that Thorne is outspoken about her struggles with acne, this is all the more inspiring. As she put it in an Instagram post earlier this year, “It’s no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself.”

She continued: “BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It’s only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have “perfect skin” to be considered socially acceptable. I’m here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I’m going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says.”

Yes, Bella! We love you for this, and we applaud your level-10 makeup-application skills.