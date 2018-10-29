The Secret to Bella Hadid’s Frizz-Free Locks Is This Drugstore Hair Cream

As famous as they are, the Hadid sisters aren’t above drugstore beauty. Gigi Hadid is known to swear by St. Ives’ Apricot Scrub, Neutrogena’s Grapefruit Scrub and CoverGirl’s Eyelash Curler. Now, her sister, Bella Hadid, is adding another Hadid-favorite drugstore product to the mix: a $4 hair cream.

The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram story over the weekend to reveal her Sunday self-care routine, which included a candle, a crystal, salts and her drugstore secret for frizz-free locks. Next to Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Clrifying Mask ($160) and OUAI’s Rose Hair & Body Oil, the younger Hadid sister went the more affordable route with Pantene’s Pro-V Smoothing Leave-in Combing Cream. The product—which can be found for under $4—promises to tame frizz, detangle hair and soften locks.

Along with her products (both expensive and affordable), Hadid also included a pen and notebook in her shot, leading us to believe that it’s another part of her self-care routine. Journaling, candles and hair and face masks? Sounds like our ideal Sunday.