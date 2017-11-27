The $17 Spot Treatment Bella Hadid and Other A-List Celebrities Love

No one is immune from a random breakout, including A-listers with gargantuan glam squads. And when a makeup artist isn’t there to cover blemishes on the fly, beauties like Bella Hadid and Lili Reinhart are just like us. That is, they turn to zit-zapping products we can actually afford. Right now, these two, along with other famous faces like Kylie Jenner, are particularly excited about Mario Badescu.

Anyone with a slight skin care obsession is familiar with the 50-year-old brand’s simple yet effective lineup, including the cult favorite Drying Lotion. Besides the incredibly reasonable price ($17), what makes this acne treatment such a standout is the ingredient combo and application method.

Unlike other spot treatments, this one is meant to be applied with a cotton swab and worn overnight so salicylic acid can work to shrink the blemish, while calamine heals that same area simultaneously. Also, as tempting as it may be, the solution is not meant to be shaken, so prepare to take plenty of pink dot selfies like Reinhart.

As evidenced by a recent care package sent to Hadid (“This is not an ad,” she wrote), other Badescu products worth trying include the Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea, and Flower & Tonic Mask.

If the camera-ready skin of these beauties are any indication, we look forward to the same results when we snag a bottle of our own.