Whoa: This is What Bella Hadid Looks Like With Glittery Gold Hair

By now, we’re pretty sure we’ve see Bella Hadid experiment with almost every hairstyle and hair transformation known to man, like ass-length braided extensions, blunt, straight-across bangs, and an angled, caramel-brown bob. But we never thought we’d see her change up her hair color through the use of glitter, which is exactly what happened today in Paris at the Maison Margiela show at Couture Fashion Week.

When we first saw the photos, we thought Hadid had simply dyed her hair blonde and slicked it down with pomade, but after looking a little closer, we realized that her brown hair was actually “dyed” blonde from a thick, painted-on coat of golden, metallic glitter. Yup.

According to Teen Vogue, the mastermind behind the look was Eugene Souleiman, a hair artist known for his edgy looks, like tying bits of thread to strands of hair, or covering a teased puff with tiny butterfly clips. Basically, Hadid’s look was the tamest of the bunch, and we’re actually really digging the finish. Though we wouldn’t recommend trying this at home, solely because we’re pretty positive you’ll never try this at home, we *are* feeling major nostalgia for our early aughts, glitter-hairspray days, a la Claire’s and Limited Too. Maybe this means it’s all coming back, right? Maybe.