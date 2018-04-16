Watch Bella Hadid’s Awe-Inspiring Beauty Evolution Since 2014

Whether she’s on Dior ads at Sephora or splashed across your Instagram explore page, Bella Hadid is likely a name—and face—that you recognize. And though she’s one of the hottest, most sought-after supermodels of modern day, a few years ago, she was an unknown wide-eyed teenager who, along with her older sister, Gigi, awkwardly accompanied her parents to A-list events.
Ahead, we’re looking at Bella’s awe-inspiring beauty evolution since 2014. She might have supermodel-like cheekbones and a smize that could kill today, but back in the day, she was simply a baby-faced high school student who was still waiting for her big break in the modeling industry. See how Bella grew up.
March 2014
Attending Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2014
Attending the REVEAL Calvin Klein Fragrance Launch Party in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2014
Attending the launch of Sportmax's Fall/Winter 2014 Collection in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Attending a preview party for French Connection's Spring/Summer 2015 collection in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2014
Attending an event in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2015
Attending the Daily Front Row's 1st Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2015
Attending the DKNY fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Attending amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2015
Attending the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2015
Attending the 69th Annual Tony Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2015
Attending the 2015 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS event in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2015
Attending Vogue's 95th Anniversary Party as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2015
Attending the Global Lyme Alliance "Uniting for a Lyme-Free World" inaugural gala in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the Elle Style Awards 2016 in London.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2016
Attending the launch of the 2016 Joe's Jeans in West Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2016
Arriving at the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the "Cafe Society" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending the De Grisogono party during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending "The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2016
Attending amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2016
Arriving at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016 in London.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2016
Attending the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-show photo call Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2016
Arriving at the release party for her Paper magazine cover in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2017
Visiting the DKNY SoHo Store in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2017
Attending the Chrome Hearts X Bella Hadid Collaboration Launch as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Attending the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Attending the "Okja" premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Attending the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Arriving at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2017
Attending the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2017
Attending a Bvlgari party at in Venice.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2017
Attending a Bvlgari party in Venice.
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Attending an event in Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Attending the Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Entering a NoHo apartment in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2017
Attending a dinner hosted to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Rimowa's iconic aluminum suitcase at in Paris.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2017
Arriving at the Bulgari store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2017
Attending Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2017
Attending the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2017
Attending the grand opening of the Bulgari Dubai resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2018
Seen backstage ahead of the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2018
Attending the opening ceremony for Tag Heuer Ginza Boutique in Tokyo.
Photo:
Getty Images