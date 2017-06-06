Bella Hadid Debuts Bangs at the 2017 CFDA Awards

Bella Hadid isn’t exactly one to make a quiet red carpet appearance: She showed up to the Met Gala in a glittering, sheer cat-suit by Alexander Wang; tempted the wardrobe malfunction gods not once but twice during last month’s Cannes Film Festival; and stunned us when she debuted a super-long ponytail on the festival’s opening night.

And of course, we couldn’t expect Hadid to just saunter across the 2017 CFDA Awards red carpet with little fanfare, right? The 20-year-old model showed up arm in arm with nominee Virgil Abloh of Off-White wearing a hot pink blazer fashioned into a dress thanks to a waist-cinching belt—oh, and bangs. Yep: Bella Hadid got bangs.

Well, sort of. Before you take a pair of scissors to your own hairline, you should know this: they’re clip-ins. Hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin (you may have heard of some of her clients: Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, basically all of the Kardashian–Jenner sisters), who’s responsible for the look, prepped her hair with Ouai Wave Spray and Ouai Hair Oil, then blow-dried it with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, and finally, secured a weft of Beauty Works Clip-In Fringe at her hairline to get the look.

The result? Hadid, serving up major Uma Thurman in “Pulp Fiction” vibes—and we’re *very* into it.