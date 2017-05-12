LOL: Bella Hadid Just Wore the EXACT Hairstyle You Wore in the ’90s

In case you had even the slightest, smallest, tiniest sliver of a doubt over whether or not the ‘90s have infiltrated mainstream society again (we mean, was the recent holographic hair trend not convincing enough? Or the huge wave of color-changing beauty products?), we now have photographic celebrity evidence. Because Bella Hadid was just photographed looking like an extra in Clueless, with the most ‘90s hairstyle and outfit we’ve seen since, well, we were literally in the ‘90s.

While hanging out in London this morning, Hadid was photographed wearing a buckled and pleated leather miniskirt, a white tank top with a cross on it, a puffy-sleeved sweater (we all had one of those) and, most importantly, double barrettes in her center-parted hair. Yes, the very same bobby pin-like barrettes you used to hold back your grown-out bangs, before they gathered dust in your bathroom drawer for 10 years, and the same short, curled-under haircut that you begged your mom to let you cut.

It’s almost more believable to think that Hadid was going to a ‘90s costume party, rather than just wearing this outfit on a normal day, but this is, of course, 2017, where the main trends are from 1999 (a.k.a. when Hadid was only three years old). But go forth, Bella—we support you in all of your Cher Horowitz glory. And please bring back the velour sweatsuits, too; we really miss being comfy.