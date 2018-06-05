StyleCaster
Share

The Hair Accessory Behati Prinsloo Took From the Runway to the Airport

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Hair Accessory Behati Prinsloo Took From the Runway to the Airport

samfeher
by
Behati Prinsloo
Photo: Getty Images

I think we can all agree: It’s no small feat to be pregnant, give birth, bounce back, and walk in a high-fashion runway show all in the timespan of just a few short months. But, hey—that’s why they call her a professional.

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo and longtime husband Adam Levine welcomed their second daughter, Gio Grace, into the world this February. Just over three months later, Prinsloo walked in Alexander Wang‘s Collection 1 fashion show in Brooklyn, looking like she never left the runway.

MORE: Then and Now: The Runway Evolution of 20 Supermodels

During her travels back home to Los Angeles, Prinsloo was sporting a hairstyle that we expect to see on all the hottest mommy blogs this summer: a clean, high bun, wrapped up in a blue biker-style bandana (which, by the way, she stole directly from the runway of none other than Wang himself).

gettyimages 967580974 The Hair Accessory Behati Prinsloo Took From the Runway to the Airport

Photo: Bauer Griffin / Getty Images

 

gettyimages 967581004 The Hair Accessory Behati Prinsloo Took From the Runway to the Airport

Photo: Bauer Griffin / Getty Images

The details of COLLECTION 1. #WANGUSA

A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on

MORE: 15 Surprising Ways Supermodels Were Discovered

Though technically, we don’t expect to see Wang’s bandanas gracing the heads of every new mother this season, any bandana will do. It’s the thought (and the functionality) that counts!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share