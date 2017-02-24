Beginner’s Guide to Makeup: The Easiest Products for Newbies to Use

If you walk into a store like Sephora or Ulta and find yourself overwhelmed, rather than filled with childlike glee, then it’s probably safe to say you’re relatively new to the makeup world. Which, hey, that’s totally fine—we’re here for you. Makeup can be confusing and intimidating, but trust us when we say it doesn’t have to be.

But rather than leaving you feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices and products in the makeup aisle, we’ve broken down the basics of face makeup (primer, tinted moisturizer, BB cream, concealer, setting powder, blush, and highlighter) for you, along with the best of the best makeup tutorials to help you master the products at home on yourself. Scroll down to stock your newbie starter kit, and finally feel one with makeup.

MAKEUP PRIMER

Not applying a primer before your makeup is like putting shoes on wet feet, or painting an un-sanded house, or, uh, wearing your bra over your shirt. It just doesn’t make sense, OK? Basically, makeup primers are filled with these lightweight silicones that transform every skin type into a super-smooth base for makeup to literally glide over. Plus, it keeps your makeup from sliding or creasing throughout the day. Yes, it’s magic. If you have oily skin, try the cult-favorite Becca Evermatte Poreless Primer, and if you have dry skin, try the hydrating Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer.

CONCEALER

Even if you’re hesitant about what makeup to slather on your face, a really good, hydrating concealer is a must. Concealers are more pigmented than foundations or tinted moisturizers, making them wizards at covering dark circles, scars, blemishes, and redness, without looking caked on. We love BareMinerals Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer and Maybelline Superstay Better Skin Concealer + Corrector, which glide smoothly over skin.

BB CREAM/TINTED MOISTURIZER

If you’re new to makeup, we suggest trying out a BB cream or a tinted moisturizer before jumping into the realm of foundation. Tinted moisturizers are essentially lotions with a few drops of foundation in them, meaning they provide the sheerest of sheer coverage for your skin. BB, or “beauty balm,” creams are still far more lightweight than foundations, but provide a bit more coverage than tinted moisturizers—though frequently don’t come in as many shades. Knowing your skin type is important when choosing a BB cream, so try a matte formula, like CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream for oily skin, and a hydrating formula, like BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Gel Cream, for dry skin.

POWDER

Repeat after us: You do not need face powder. Unless your skin is incredibly oily, or you hate the look of dewy skin, you can skip the powder, or you’ll end up looking like a matte, crease-y, cake-y corpse. If you do want to master the art of a powdered face, though, know that you should really only being using face powder to set your makeup on your T-zone to prevent it from slipping around or getting shiny during the day—and not to give your skin any sort of coverage. Use a pressed or loose setting powder, like Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder, and dust it lightly over your T-zone as a final step of your makeup.

BLUSH/HIGHLIGHTER

We wholly believe that everybody can benefit from a swipe of blush and highlighter, even if you have a naturally rosy or dewy complexion. Unless, of course, you hate the look of flushed, youthful-looking skin. For blush, the trick is to choose a blush that mimics your natural pink undertones: Orange-pink shades, like Tarte Amazonian 12-Hour Blush in Captivating, tend to look best on those with tan, olive, and deep skin tones, while berry-ink shades, like L’Oreal Visible Color Lift Blush in Gold Lift, flatter those with fair-to-medium skin. And for highlighters, well, you can’t screw them up, as long as you choose an iridescent formula, like RMS Living Luminzer, over a glitter-spiked one, and apply them sparingly over your cheekbones.