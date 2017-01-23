People Are Going Crazy Over This Before-And-After Makeup Photo

Makeup is a magical, wonderful, and seriously transformative thing (at least, you know, when done well by an incredibly excellent beauty enthusiast). Like, although we’re totally aware that Kim Kardashian’s contoured cheekbones and nose are not actually cut like marble IRL, we can’t say we’re not still weirdly fascinated by the fact that her entire face is carved out of makeup. Which is probably why we—and everyone else on the internet, apparently—is obsessed with this one woman’s before-and-after makeup photo that went viral this weekend.

The photo was posted by user EmmaSkies on Reddit’s MakeupAddiction with the title, “Drastic before-and-afters are my favorite thing.” In the photo, the woman shows a side-by-side photo of herself, totally makeup-free and clean-faced, next to a photo of herself with gorgeous, dewy foundation, a golden smokey eye, long-as-hell lashes, and literally perfect brows. So, you know, the exact going-out makeup you always attempt.

Obviously, EmmaSkies’ skin tone, face, and existence was completely perfect without any makeup, but we’re still seriously impressed by how well she disguised the few zits and red marks she did have scattered around her cheeks and chin. And we’re not the only ones who noticed: “Wow, love this! I like how nice and fresh your skin looks, and the lipstick looks fantastic on you,” commented one user, while another wrote, “You’re amazing! Dying to try your foundation and concealer!”

Luckily, EmmaSkies nicely listed every single product she used on her face, which included mostly drugstore products (uh, thank you), like Wet ‘n’ Wild Photofocus Primer, L’Oreal Infallible Totally Coverage Foundation, and Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer on her skin, with ColourPop Brow Pencil in Dope Taupe on her brows, and, well, a zillion more products on her eyes and lips.

Clearly, EmmaSkies underestimated how much people love before-and-afters, seeing as she later wrote, “Wow, I was absolutely not expecting this to get any traction! I don’t think I was planning on this many people seeing me without makeup; woops.” Welp, too late, EmmaSkies—we’re all obsessed, and will promptly be trying this look out on ourselves tonight.