StyleCaster
Share

25 YouTube Beauty Vloggers You Need to Follow Immediately

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 YouTube Beauty Vloggers You Need to Follow Immediately

Wendy Rodewald
by
454 Shares
25 YouTube Beauty Vloggers You Need to Follow Immediately
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Cindy Ord/Stringer

Can we talk about the onslaught of bloggers and vloggers that have emerged over the past couple years? Don’t get us wrong, we’re totally grateful to have access to some much information and amazing hair and makeup tips—it’s just that the deluge of beauty vloggers makes it a bit hard for us to find the ones that are our internet soulmates. How the heck are we supposed to find the best tutorial for perfect eyeliner when we search “cat eye” and have to sift through 2.3 million videos of other people’s kittens?

MORE: 7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products

Don’t get stressed out with the dreaded search, just follow these YouTube beauty gurus and they’ll help you master everything from baking and strobing to the perfectly undone topknot.

MORE: 14 Male Beauty Bloggers You Should Be Following Now

Prepare to have your makeup game stepped way up by 25 of the best of the best beauty vloggers out there.

Originally published April 2015. Updated October 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27
25 Best Beauty Vloggers on YouTube
25 Best Beauty Vloggers on YouTube

Click through to see the 25 best beauty vloggers on YouTube!

Nitraa B

Do the words "purple glitter smokey eye" resonate with you as much as they do with us? If so, check out Nitraa B.'s videos, which are just as fun as they are informative.

Favorite videos:
Purple Glitter Smokey Eye
Orange Copper Makeup Tutorial

Samantha and Nic Chapman/Pixiwoo

The sisters/makeup artists behind Pixiwoo have a knack for recreating celebrity makeup looks, with tutorials inspired by everyone from Angelina Jolie to Rihanna. Their Basics videos are a must-watch for any beauty beginner (even veterans can learn a thing or two!).

Favorite videos:
Angelina Jolie Makeup Tutorial
How to Fill in Brows

Lisa Eldridge

Eldridge is a real-deal London-based makeup artist who works with celebrities like Kate Winslet, Katy Perry, Keira Knightley and Emma Watson and is also the creative director for British cosmetics brand No.7. Her clean, professional tutorials are as educational as they are gorgeous.

Favorite Videos:
Marilyn Monroe - Iconic Makeup Look
Ultimate Guide to Red Lips

Kandee Johnson

This mom of four infuses her colorful makeup tutorials with tons of personality and humor. We’d totally hang out with Kandee!

Favorite videos:
Red Velvet Lips
How To Do Pin-Up Girl Make-Up

 

Michelle Phan

Since Michelle Phan began posting tutorials in 2007, she's gained millions of followers for her videos, which she enhances with her colorful costumes and themes. She took a 1-year sabbatical in 2016, but recently returned to YouTube again.

She's also been busy working on her makeup line, EM Cosmetics.

Favorite videos:
Spanish Rose
Easy Ways to Use Liquid Liner

Zoe Sugg/Zoella

We love the adorably elfin Zoe's bubbly personality and sense of humor, and her makeup techniques are spot-on.

Favorite videos:
How To: My Quick and Easy Hairstyles
My Everyday Makeup Routine

Suzie Bonaldi/Hello October

If you consider yourself a Glamour girl, get this London-based vlogger on your radar, stat. Her videos are a mix of product hauls, tutorials and glimpses into her busy life.

Favorite videos:
My Winter Skincare Routine
Luxury Beauty Haul

 

Wayne Goss/gossmakeupartist

Makeup artist Wayne Goss discovered his craft after struggling with acne in his 20s. His videos help demystify products like BB creams and complexion techniques like concealing blemishes and contouring cheekbones.

Favorite videos:
Selena Gomez Makeup Tutorial
Exposed! Kim Kardashian and the Magic Line

Cutepolish

With her soothing voice and clear, easy-to-follow tutorials, this nail art maven is our go-to for standout manicures. As nail art novices, we appreciate the Easy Nail Art for Beginners series.

Favorite videos:
Easy Galaxy Nail Art
Mix and Match: Monochrome Nails

BubzBeauty

Between her Irish accent and sweetheart makeup looks, Bubz is sure to give you cute overload—in the best way possible.

Favorite videos:
Ulzzang Makeup for Glasses
How to Get a Slimmer Face

Makeup Geek/MakeupGeekTV

Marlena is a former teacher, and it shows through her ultra-helpful videos on everything from beauty basics to celebrity-inspired looks. She's also shared candid updates on her weight loss journey and experiences with cosmetic surgery procedures.

Favorite videos:
Look Flawless in 5 Minutes
"Naked Face" Neutral Makeup

Lynnette Hernandez/By Lynny 

Whether you're looking for a multi-colored eyeshadow look or holiday makeup inspiration, Hernandez has you covered. her signature looks lean towards bold, making her videos especially great for special occasion inspiration.

Favorite videos:
Green Ombre Eyeshadow
Easy Smokey Eye Tutorial 

Luxy Hair

Sisters Mimi and Leyla are the founders of Luxy Hair, a hair extensions company. They've built a YouTube channel that's a must see for any aspiring hair wizard.

Favorite videos:
How To: Five Strand Braid
Cute & Easy Up-Do

Emma Pickles/EuphoricCreation

Not only is she a dead ringer for Katy Perry, Emma's costume makeup tutorials are downright amazing—and perfect for Halloween.

Favorite videos:
Snow White Makeup Tutorial | If Disney Princesses Were Real
Pop Art/Comic Book Makeup Tutorial

Patricia Bright/BritPopPrincess

Patricia’s videos cover all the beauty bases: hairstyles, skin care and makeup for darker skin, plus fashion, too.

Favorite videos:
Wedding Makeup Look for Darker Skin
How to Honey Dip Hair

Lily Pebbles

This British girl about town documents her go-to makeup routines and shares her honest thoughts on new products. In addition to talking makeup, she also shares fun snapshots from her life and travels.

Favorite videos:
MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipstick Review
Bathroom Beauty Cabinet Tour

Ruth Crilly/A Model Recommends

Ruth has been working as an international fashion model for 10 years, and she's learned a thing or two in her time on the job. Her makeup tutorials are often combined with fashion and style tips for a head-to-toe

Favorite videos:
My Simple Beauty Routine for Perfect Skin!
Makeup Tutorial: Perfect Foundation with a Bold Red Lip

Mystique/dope2111

They don't call Mystique the "Human Chameleon" for nothing. Watch as she transforms herself into everyone from Beyoncé to Bruno Mars (!) to Disney villain Maleficent.

Favorite videos:
Emily (Corpse Bride) Halloween Make-up Look
How to look like Beyoncé

Jen Chae/From Head To Toe

Jen's basics videos and beauty product picks are a useful resource for any beauty junkie.

Favorite videos:
Korean Style Makeup Tutorial
How to Cover Acne & Basic Foundation Routine

Cassandra Bankson/DiamondsAndHeels14

Cassandra became a YouTube star when her amazing video on how to cover up severe acne with foundation went viral (it now has almost 30 million views!). Now the model and student has a comprehensive archive of videos on acne as well as other topics ranging from diet and fitness to modeling.

Favorite videos:
Acne Foundation Routine Flawless Skin (Full Coverage Tutorial)
How to Make Killer High Heels Comfortable

Dulce Candy

This vlogger delivers on her promise to dish on the sweet life, documenting everything from the steps of intricate hairdos to red carpet-worthy makeup application.

Favorite videos:
Elegant and Simple Updo Hairstyle Tutorial
Red Carpet Glam Tutorial

Whitney White/Naptural85

This natural hair guru has tons of styling tutorials along with DIY recipes and tips on caring for textured hair.

Favorite videos:
How to Wash Curly Natural Hair
How To Get Your Best Twist Out Ever

Sona Gasparian/MakeupBySona

If you're looking for makeup looks that are wearable, feminine and pretty, Sona is your girl.

Favorite videos:
Bridal Makeup Tutorial
Kardashian Inspired Brown Smokey Eye Tutorial

Andrea Brooks/AndreasChoice

Andrea is like the best friend you wish you had, full of great DIY beauty tips and tricks.

Favorite Videos:
D.I.Y EFFECTIVE Acne Treatment
How to Style Curly Hair!

Tanya Burr

Tanya has trained with professional makeup artists and has worked for Laura Mercier and Clinique. Her bold eye makeup looks are top-notch.

Favorite videos:
How To Look Gorgeous For A Night Out!
Lana Del Rey Modern 60's Makeup Tutorial

Pin It!
Pin It!

The 25 best YouTube beauty vloggers | @stylecaster

Next slideshow starts in 10s

50 Ways to Wear Every Pair of Boots You Own

50 Ways to Wear Every Pair of Boots You Own
  • 25 Best Beauty Vloggers on YouTube
  • Pin It!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

The 25 best YouTube beauty vloggers | @stylecaster
share