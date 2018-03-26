How to Revamp Your Beauty Routine for Spring

Now that the weather has warmed up, it’s time to peel some layers; and we’re not just talking about our wardrobe. There are no rules when it concerns our beauty routines; we’ll wear full coverage in the summer and bright lipstick in the winter if we want to.
But when it feels like a furnace outside and we can’t stop sweating, our skin and hair need a breather, along with a dose of healthy goodness to keep either from falling apart. Even if you’ve been attached to a set of products or regimen this winter, changing how you use them will make a world of a difference as spring settles in. Ahead, a slew of industry experts share the transitional advice you need before revamping your routine.
Water-Based Moisture
"Hydrate and switch from oil-based moisturizer to water-based serum. As the temperature starts to rise, spring can be a dry season in many regions. Get as much H2O as you can.
Switching to lighter and hydrating products is also key. Switch out heavy oil-based moisturizer for lighter water-based hydrating serum. Skin care that contains natural hyaluronic acids would be a great choice, such as Fresh Dew."
–Claire Zhao, founder of Amareta
Embrace Mineral Powders
"I really love mineral-based powders for spring where the powder can do double duty, giving your skin some protection from the elements with ingredients like zinc and antioxidants, but also reflecting the sunlight well and absorbing any oil that might make your face shiny once you step outdoors into the warming weather.
Also, many mineral-based makeups have sunblock in them so that if you forget your sunscreen application because you are out of the habit from the winter, you will be protected."
–Jamé Heskett, M.D., author of The Well Path
bareMinerals Hydrating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder, $23 at Ulta
Leave-In for Textured Hair
"Winter is usually when textured hair is at its driest. We protect it by using leave-in conditioners and sealing in the moisture with oil, but as the weather starts to warm up, it’s actually humidity that we have to fight!
Cantu Frizz Free Finisher helps keep your style fresh and frizz-free without the crunch of hairspray. Healthy hair is moisturized hair, and when hair is moisturized, dryness and frizz are not a concern!"
–Melissa Cantey, Cantu education and communications manager
Prepare for Color
"Talk to a professional. Consult with them about color choice before you dye your hair to limit recoloring and damaging your hair."
"We recommend Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment for use prior to dyeing your hair to help strengthen and moisturize strands, helping to minimize damage."
–Melissa Cantey, Cantu education and communications manager
Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening Treatment, $3.99 at Sally Beauty
Lighter-Weight Cleansing
"In the winter, I always use a cleansing oil to get enough hydration when the weather is dry and cold. Transitioning into spring, I switch to a cleansing foam as it effectively removes impurities and makeup, but still preserves the skin's natural hydration."
–Christinah Nicolaisen, cofounder of Eleni & Chris
Eleni & Chris Cloudberry Cleansing Foam, $49, at Eleni & Chris
SPF for Hair
"The spring season is also the beginning of sun damage. To protect my hair, I change my hair-care regimen to products that contain UV protection. I tend to change from a heavier cream in winter to a lightweight leave-in spray in spring as it is easier to maintain volume in the hair, while still protecting the hair."
–Inger Ellen Nicolaisen, cofounder of Eleni & Chris
Eleni & Chris Chromin ColorPro Leave-In Spray, $29 at Eleni & Chris
SPF-Infused Lip Care
"Be careful wearing lip gloss and balms in spring and summer. Any gloss that has been exposed to the sun can actually burn your lips. You will see even more damage in five or 10 years when pigmentation spots become visible on your lips. Yes, I am serious. Try and use SPF lip balms to protect your lips."
–Stoj, Makeup Artist for Streeters
Fresh Sugar Nude Tinted Lip Treatment, $24 at Fresh
Collagen Boost
"A great moisturizer that can counteract the free radicals that damage the skin and one that is light enough to wear layered with your favorite sunblock is an important springtime transition. You will need less hydration during the spring as your body naturally warms up and your natural oils provide a moisture barrier as you come out of the very dry interior environments of winter, but you will need to protect and support your collagen as you spend more time outside.
My favorite day cream is the new Nimni Day Cream from Hydropeptide. It has two of the best and most stable antioxidants, which help prevent collagen breakdown."
–Jamé Heskett, M.D., author of The Well Path
HydroPeptide Nimni Day Cream, $110 at HydroPeptide
Luscious Lashes
"It’s not too late to start using a lash stimulator (like the one from Rodan and Fields) as part of your spring transition. Nothing looks more fresh and youthful than long natural lashes sans mascara and nothing looks worse at the beach or the tennis court than raccoon eyes from melting mascara."
–Jamé Heskett, M.D., author of The Well Path
Rodan & Fields Enhancements Lash Boost, $150 at Rodan and Fields
Deep Condition
"We’re spending more time in the sun and quite often water (both salt and chlorine) and hair will begin to show the damage if it’s not properly taken care of. The main function of the hair cuticle is to protect our hair."
"The more damage it sustains the more 'rough' it becomes. This lets the good stuff out and the bad stuff in. The best way to reverse this is to 'fill' the hair with good things, then seal them in. Try Marc Anthony’s Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Conditioning Treatment. The magic of coconut oil is the ease in which it penetrates the hair cuticle. This is helpful to carry moisture beyond the outside layer of the hair."
–Marilisa Sears, artistic director at Marc Anthony True Professional
Body Exfoliation
"Exfoliation allows better penetration and performance of your personal care products like moisturizers and deodorant. One of the most overlooked parts of the body to exfoliate are your underarms."
"If you notice that your deodorant isn’t holding up throughout the day, try exfoliating your pits once or twice per week. A gentle exfoliant like sugar or oats followed with a conditioning moisturizer like our Underarm Primer can make a big difference in staying fresh!"
–Tara Pelletier, Meow Meow Tweet
Meow Meow Tweet Underarm Primer, $22 at Meow Meow Tweet
Fewer Retinoids
"While we may get less exposure to sunshine during the winter months, we may forget that if we are using retinoids (and every woman should be), that our skin may be sensitive once we head outdoors.
You don’t need to stop using your retinoids, but springtime is a good time to consider using a time-released retinoid (like Hydropeptide’s original Nimni Cream) or a lower-potency retinoid (in a cream form vs. gel), or even no retinol at all if you are going to be in the sun a lot."
–Dr. Jamé Heskett, M.D., author of The Well Path
HydroPeptide Nimni Day Cream, $110 at HydroPeptide
Tinted Moisture, Not Full Coverage
"Start with lighter skin care to avoid greasy skin and to achieve a better application of your makeup. I like the tinted moisturizer from Laura Mercier to get smooth and flawless skin.
I would finish with Natasha Denona Body Glow or MAC Mineralize Skinfinish for a sun-kissed result. I also like to apply it on the cheeks, cupid's bow, and décolleté."
–Maud Laceppe, Makeup Artist for Streeters
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $45 at Laura Mercier
Sun Protection
"Go through all those leftover sunscreens from summer that have been lingering in your cabinet and toss them in the garbage. The quality of sunscreen diminishes within a year, so this spring pick some new ones in smaller sizes so that you can buy quality instead of quantity.
Vow to use only a zinc-based sunscreen and avoid all those chemicals found in drugstore brands. Don’t forget to put sunscreen on your feet when you wear sandals. I have diagnosed skin cancer on the feet many times, and patients are always surprised that their feet are so vulnerable."
–Jamé Heskett, M.D., author of The Well Path
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Sunscreen, $10.99 at Target
Step Away from the Tools
"Spring and summer are also good times to stay away from hot tools and dryers as much as possible. This is a great time for dry shampoo to extend between washings (which means less drying).
Try Marc Anthony’s new Grow Long Dry Shampoo Foam. Simple twists and braids can also help hair that needs a break to look fresh while giving it a much-needed rest from all hot tools."
–Marilisa Sears, artistic director at Marc Anthony True Professional
Marc Anthony Grow Long Dry Shampoo Foam, $8.99 at Ulta
Drop the Drama
"Leave the drama of heavy contouring in the cold and go for something lighter. Apply Starlust Holographic Highlight (launching at Sephora early April) for a bright, festival gleam in shades of spring."
–Monika Deol, founder of STELLAR
Hot Oil Treatments for Textured Hair
