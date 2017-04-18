80 of the Best Beauty Tips and Tricks To Try Today

You wanna know why our hair is so big? Because it’s full of secrets. Beauty secrets, that is.

We love good beauty tips, so we’ve rounded up our best get-gorgeous tricks in one spot. Whether you want to learn how to create the perfect wavy hair or brush up on your smoky eye technique, we’ve got beauty tips galore.

How to Get Long Hair ASAP

Pixie cuts, bobs and shoulder length hair can perfectly frame a face, but when it comes time to grow out strands for a new style, the wait can be a long one. Forget marking days off the calendar for a Rapunzel-inspired mane. Read on for how to get long hair, sans extensions.

How to Grow Out Your Bangs—Gracefully

Growing your hair out is a heck of a lot harder than cutting it. Skip the awkward stages completely with this amazing guide to growing out your bangs without wanting to throw yourself out of a window.

An Owner’s Guide to Naturally Wavy Hair

If you have naturally wavy hair, then you know that sometimes your texture feels like a curse. Wavy hair isn’t as wash-and-go as straight strands, and lacks the bounce that curls have. But even though getting there may take a little extra work, waves can look shiny and gorgeous … as long as you know how to style them.

Your Ultimate Guide to Home Hair Color

Don’t you dare pick up a box of dye without reading this comprehensive guide first!

101 Ways to Make Your Eyes Pop

All of the tips and tricks you need to know to make your eyes stand out and really pop.

How to Wash Your Hair—the Right Way



You may do it practically every day, but do you really know how to wash your hair the right way? Using the correct techniques can make a world of difference in your hair’s health, bounce, and shine—but if you’re making some common mistakes, you could be damaging your strands without even knowing it.



The Right Bangs for Your Face Shape



We’ve all seen our favorite celebrities rocking some serious bangs on the red carpet and on magazine covers. But becoming a fringe convert means finding the right style of bangs for your face shape—and for your lifestyle

101 Beauty Mistakes You Might Be Making

To err is human, right? Well, not when it comes to our hair, makeup and skincare. We talked to a cornucopia of experts about the common beauty mistakes you could be making—and how to never make them again.

The 5 Rules of Luscious Lashes

Long, luscious lashes — those are a year-round necessity. Follow these five rules to get perfect eyelashes without having to revert to time-consuming falsies or expensive extensions.

Follow These Three Steps for a Perfect Ponytail Every Time

Because it’s a style we wear almost daily, we never get tired of learning tips to perfect the ponytail. Here are Rodney Cutler’s tips for getting it right, every time.

101 Beauty Tips You Need Now

In the world of beauty, there are endless tips and rules to keep you looking fabulous. We break down all those tips to make the industry less scary—from makeup artists, hairstylists, skincare gurus and of course, our beauty staff.

5 Ways to Make Hair Look Gorgeous (Not Greasy) Between Shampoos



Your hairstylist wants you to stop shampooing every day, but who is she kidding? Luckily, there are solutions to transform every hair type from sad and unwashed to perfectly gorgeous—without starting from scratch.



The Secret to Getting a Great Top Knot



Top knots are our favorite go-to hairstyle on days when we don’t have time to go the heated styling route. The style is also helpful when you want to hide the fact that you haven’t washed your hair in, oh, a week. Here’s the trick to getting it right.

DIY Recipes for Hair Masks

Sometimes the best hair treatments aren’t in the beauty aisle, but in the pantry. Here are some of the best DIY recipes for hair masks that you can mix up in your kitchen.

10 Things to Know Before You Dye Your Hair Dark

Thinking about crossing over to the dark side? We’re here to help with a collection of everything you need to know about embracing a deeper hair hue.

Curly Hair Tips to Help You Love Your Texture

If you have wavy or curly hair, you know that achieving your best texture isn’t wash-and-go. Ringlets require careful styling that straight-haired people just don’t understand. To make the most of your curly hair, try these tips we’ve picked up from top stylists.

The Best Lightweight Conditioners for Fine Hair

Don’t let unfortunate conditioner choices weigh you down—these conditioners will give you shiny, effortless hair without the grease and grime.

What Really Works for Crows Feet, Dark Circles, and More

We all covet bright, wide-awake eyes, but genes and life’s late nights don’t always cooperate. Not sure if your eye cream is working? Find out here.

Hair Mistakes That Make You Look Older



Heavy bangs, straight hair, and other common looks can actually make you look older. Check out the worst offenders—and how to avoid them.

How to Supersize Your Hair



If you have the type of fine hair that falls flat after a few hours and won’t hold a curl, humid weather can leave your style looking deflated (cue the sad trombone). Try these tricks for every styling stage for volume that lasts through anything—even sauna-like heat and humidity.



How Often Should You Really Wash Your Hair? We Asked the Experts



You’ve been doing it for ages, but do you really know how often you should wash your hair? The answer might surprise you.

Experts Spill on How to Braid Your Hair Even Better

Even after watching tons of video tutorials, we admit we still aren’t really braiding ninjas. So we turned to the experts to answer some of our most pressing questions about creating amazing braids. Read on for their genius tips to make braiding way easier.

Fix Chipped Nail Polish (Like a Lazy Beauty Editor)

Accidentally ruined your mani? Don’t stress—there’s a two-minute fix that camouflages chips without having to start a whole new manicure from scratch.

Shorten Heat Styling Time for Your Hair

Sometimes, you just don’t feel like drying or flat-ironing your hair, but no-heat hairstyles just won’t cut it. Celebrity hairstylist Josue Perez walked us through some easy tips to shorten our heat-styling time.

How to Get Rid of Blackheads

Everything you need to know about how to get rid of blackheads, once and for all.

7 Ways to Get Beach Waves

Whether you have naturally wavy or super-straight hair, getting beachy waves is easier than you think.

Tricks to Disguise Thinning Hair



The issue of women’s thinning hair is finally getting the attention it deserves. Whether your hair thins as you age or you experience thinning your 20s, there are simple cuts, coloring techniques and styling tricks that can disguise sparse strands.

How to Curl Your Hair Without Heat

Dreamy spirals and waves without the heat damage? Yeah, it’s possible—and here’s exactly how to do it.

The 5 Rules of Heat Styling Your Hair

Hair stylist Anna Jackson, who works at the Maxine Salon in Chicago, says there can be a compromise when it comes to having hair that’s both healthy and styled, as long as you follow these rules.

How to Care for Wavy and Curly Hair

What most people who don’t have curly hair don’t understand about it is the amount of work involved. There’s nothing prettier than a mop of bouncy, perfectly defined ringlets, but getting curly hair to look gorgeous on a daily basis takes dedication.

4 Tricks to Prevent Split Ends

There are some simple changes you can make to your hair routine to prevent split ends. (Thank God.)

The Best Drugstore Highlighter Ever

What costs seven dollars, gives you amazingly radiant skin and isn’t technically a highlighter at all? This one incredible product, of course—and trust us, you really need it.

Apply Mascara First, and More Backwards Makeup Tricks That Actually Work



One major makeup artist swears by switching up the order of almost every product that goes on your face, and when we first heard his tips, they kind of blew our minds.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Highlights for Hair

Thinking of going lighter with your locks? Highlights can bring out your bone structure and make hair shimmer in the sun, but go the wrong route and the look can turn stripy or brassy, quick. We asked colorist Kyle White of Oscar Blandi Salon in New York to spell out the do’s and don’ts of highlights for hair.

How to Make Your Hair Dry Faster



Heat styling causes damage, but who really wants to wait around for hours while their hair air-dries? Nobody, that’s who. Here are our expert tips to getting your hair to dry way faster.

How to Prevent Frizzy Hair

Humidity doesn’t have to be a death sentence for your blowout. To find out the secret to frizz-free, silky smooth hair, we caught up with two stylists who provided expert advice, from long-lasting treatments to styling tricks and must-have products.

101 Hair Ideas to Try When You’re Bored With Your Look

Can’t figure out what you want to do with your hair today, next week or next month? Start with this mega helpful list of styles, tricks and techniques you may have never considered before.

How to Care for Your Red Hair



We have two reservations about taking the plunge for red hair: the commitment and maintenance that comes with it. Here are some tricks to make the transition easier from a celebrity stylist.

3 Tips to Make Your Hair Look Good in Pictures

A recent poll by hair care line Joico found that 69 percent of women report having a “hair fail” that has ruined a photo. To make sure you’re not one of them, learn how to make your hair look good in pictures with these tips from a celebrity hairstylist.

10 Things Everyone Needs in Their Makeup Wardrobe

Style gurus who preach the gospel of closet staples are right: The perfect trench, a well-fitting pair of jeans and a little black dress pull together a wardrobe like magic. Naturally, the same principle works for your makeup bag.

This 10-Second Makeup Trick Lifts Your Face

Recently, we asked Amanda Bell, a makeup artist for Pixi Beauty, to show us some of her best tricks for creating subtle contours on the face—and she dropped this gem on us.

6 Tricks for Flawless Foundation

At an event for editors, celebrity makeup artist Troy Jensen dropped so much foundation knowledge that even we (who have written about 5,000 articles on the topic over the course of a lifetime) learned a few surprising tricks.

Everything You Need to Know About Blurring Products

They’re the hot new products on the makeup block—and we’ve got the inside scoop on how these products work and exactly how they’re going to change your life.

Palettes You’ll Actually Use

Don’t you hate it when you buy a palette and only end up using a few colors? Never have that happen again with these 10 fantastic, actually useable palettes.

8 Makeup Tricks to Slim Your Face

If you’ve ever seen celebrities without makeup look unrecognizable, then you know how transformative certain techniques can be. These easy makeup tricks can take 10 pounds off your look, instantly—they’re optical illusions!

The Easiest Smokey Eye Tutorial Ever

Five minutes. Two products. The perfect smokey eye. Oh yeah, it’s possible—and here’s how.

The Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face

We asked a celebrity eyebrow stylist to break down the best brows for a range of different face shapes, so you can find your own golden arches.

10 Fashion Week Beauty Tricks That Will Blow You Away

Our favorite part of Fashion Week is learning all the brilliant new tricks that we’d never have picked up elsewhere. Here, we’ve distilled our top 10 tips that you can use right now in your own beauty routine.

The Best Makeup for Blue Eyes

Blue eyes are a beautiful feature, but if you’re not wearing the right makeup shades, you risk having those baby blues go completely unnoticed. Samantha Chapman of Pixiwoo told us which colors look best on blue eyes, and here’s a hint: avoid blue shades.

3 Smart Tips for Wearing Glitter Eye Shadow

Backstage at the Jason Wu show, makeup artist Diane Kendal for Lancôme shared a few of her expert tips for pulling off the look in real life.

5 Timeless Makeup Tricks Every Woman Should Master

Fads come and go, but there are some bankable beauty secrets every woman should master. Take your beauty regimen to a whole new level of refinement and precision with my timeless beauty checklist.

How to Apply Bronzer the Right Way

When applying bronzer, you need the perfect touch—too little and you don’t get the desired sun-kissed glow. Brush on too much and you can end up looking orange.

How to Master Winged Eyeliner

Consider this your ultimate step-by-step guide to getting the cat eye of your dreams. We’re breaking it down by shape, product and how to fix any pesky mistake. Meow!

Pull Off Dark Lipstick Like a Pro

Dark lipstick becomes so omnipresent every fall that it’s hard to call it a trend; it’s more of a seasonal staple, like a leather jacket or a new pair of jeans.

The 5 Best Red Lipsticks of All Time

Senior Editor Alle Connell shares her picks for the most timeless red lipsticks—as well as how to wear each of them.

Make Thin Lips Look Fuller

Leave the lip injections to The Real Housewives. There are much easier ways to make thin lips look fuller, like these subtle makeup tricks that plump your pout instantly.

Makeup Tips for People With Glasses

We asked Nick Barose, the celebrity makeup artist behind Rashida Jones’ look, for his tips to keep in mind when working with a framed face.

How to Find the Best Blush for Your Skin Tone

Pink blush was always the norm, but now that both red and peach are becoming staples, you may be tempted to give those a try, too. But can you pull off every shade? Here’s how to find your most flattering cheek color.

The Best Eye Makeup for Your Eye Shape

Makeup can completely change the shape of your eyes, but it’s a two-way street. If you know the right techniques, you can make your eyes look bigger and more lifted, but a makeup misstep can close off your eyes in an unflattering way.

Get Fuller Brows With These Tips

For most of us, big, bold brows are but a dream. Whether it’s genetics or too much tweezing in the past, our wimpy little arches could use a boost. Thankfully, in this day and age we have tons of options for getting fuller-looking eyebrows.

Get an Instant Face Lift With These Makeup Tips

You can use all of the contouring serums and anti-aging moisturizers you want, but if it’s instant results you’re seeking, then makeup is the key to looking younger.

How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Because makeup, bacteria, oil and dirt get stuck in the bristles of your makeup brushes, it’s essential to give them a little TLC so you don’t end up with clogged pores and—yikes—even breakouts. Here’s a little cheat sheet to makeup brush maintenance.

How to Choose the Right Eyeliner For You

Gel? Pencil? Liquid? We’re breaking down every type of eyeliner there is … as well as why you need each one.

The 5 Rules of Covering Dark Circles

Sometimes you can do everything right (drink enough water, get enough sleep), but when you look in the mirror, dark circles still stare back at you. Here are the best ways to camouflage them.

7 New Makeup Techniques to Try

After years and years of applying my own makeup, I still wouldn’t call myself an artist. Most of the time I’m not even confident that I’m doing it correctly, so I’m more than happy to try out a new technique when it’s recommended to me.

20 Genius Beauty Tips for Brides

To help you look your most beautiful on the big day, we’ve compiled these 20 essential beauty tips from top hair and makeup pros.

101 1-Minute Makeovers

A new look doesn’t always have to mean making a drastic change or spending the day in a colorist’s chair. These easy little tweaks will help you look brighter and renewed in 60 seconds flat.

The 5 Rules of Natural-Looking Foundation

There’s nothing more beautiful than a flawless complexion, but foundation can be one of the trickiest makeup products to apply. These easy rules let you fake perfect skin.

Makeup Tricks to Make You Look Less Tired

It turns out a lot of women are getting their makeup wrong, which results in a less-than-fresh complexion. Here are some of the most common mistakes.

How to Use Concealer to Cover Up a Zit and More

Grab your makeup bag and read on to learn how to use concealer to cover up (almost) anything.

Makeup Mistakes That Make You Look Older

From blush to too much foundation, there are eight major makeup mistakes that can add years to your face.

You Asked: “What Makeup Brushes Do I REALLY Need?”

Every woman has makeup brushes that she never uses floating around her beauty stash. Never buy a superfluous brush again with this no nonsense guide to the only makeup brushes you’ll ever need.

Bad Hair Day Fixes for Your Worst Beauty Emergencies



When a bad hair day rears its ugly head, it tends to permeate everything: suddenly, you’re in a foul mood and nothing seems to go your way. Try these tips to resurrect your style—and if all else fails, tie on a headscarf and call it a day (a good one, hopefully!).

The 8 Brushes You Need in Your Makeup Bag

Using the right tools really can make a difference, even in the hands of amateurs, and can help anyone get a polished look that makes the most of both their features AND their fave products.

How to Prevent Dry Skin Before the Cold Kicks In



If you’re anything like us, the falling humidity levels and indoor heating leave your skin more parched than the dead leaves littering the ground. But it doesn’t have to be that way; here are five ways to stop dry skin this season before the itch sets in.



28 Tips for Clear Skin in Less Than a Month

After trying our fair share of products that promise to transform our skin overnight, we know the disappointment that inevitably follows. Instead of looking for a miracle product, try making these small changes each day to get glowing skin in less than a month.

How to Get Rid of Acne Overnight

Need to get rid of acne overnight? It’s definitely possible with these beauty tricks.

Ways to Exfoliate for Smoother, Softer Skin

Here’s how to exfoliate your unique skin type for smoother, softer skin that (yes!) needs less makeup.

Anti-Aging in your 30s: Your Complete Skincare Guide

Love the skin you’re in with our comprehensive guide to everything you need for flawless skin—and everything you don’t.

The 5 Rules of Clear Skin

A flawless face is something we all search for, whether it’s at the bottom of a face cream jar or in the the DIY acne masks we see on Pinterest. I wanted to hear what dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD considered the most important steps to clear skin.

How to Apply Eye Cream, the Right Way

Eye cream is an important step in any skin care routine. Creams can help reduce puffiness, lighten dark circles and make the face look generally more awake and youthful. But if you’re applying eye cream incorrectly, then you might be doing more harm than good.

Originally published September 2015. Updated April 2017.