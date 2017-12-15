11 Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books That Double as Decor

Some books are meant to be read and others are just nice to look at. But what we really love are the ones that check both boxes and add a little something to our living space. Label me bias, but beauty-themed reads are the real MVP of coffee table decor. The covers are simply gorgeous and you’re bound to pick up a tip or two inside, depending on the subject.
Whether you’ve just moved into a new place, or want to gift the book lover in your life, any of these 11 beauty books are sure to satisfy. From portraits of legendary models to throwback glamour shots, the options are top-notch…and you might just want to keep one for yourself.
The Body Book by Cameron Diaz
If you've always wondered how the actress seems to age in reverse, this book may just have the answers. Inside, she shares a comprehensive overview of the human anatomy and pretty much everything about her health-conscious lifestyle, with plenty of scientific research to boot.
The Atlas of Beauty by Mihaela Noroc
Take in 500 portraits of women from around the globe (and learn a little something along the way) when you pick up this bright and colorful book.
Face Paint by Lisa Eldridge
Who better to tell the story of makeup than one of today's top celebrity makeup artists and vloggers?
Hair by Sam McKnight
This hairstylist's work in the fashion industry spans decades, making this immersive look into the evolution of Hollywood hair a must-see. Some of the images include Princess Diana, Lady Gaga (and her male alter-ego Jo Calderone) and Tilda Swinton.
Vintage Black Glamour by Nichelle Gainer
Gainer unearthed an astonishing group of photographic archives to put together this book of images, featuring a slew of black beauties from way back in the day. (That's Eartha Kitt on the cover!)
Afros: A Celebration of Natural Hair by Michael July
This book is filled with beautiful portraits of black people and quotes about why they love their texture.
Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016
The third edition of this world-famous photographer's portrait series includes shots of some of your favorite celebrities. It's also signed by Annie herself.
Dior: The Art of Color by Jerry Strafford
The legendary designer recruited 12 makeup artists to take inspiration from 12 shades and create looks inspired by works of art.
Diverse Beauty by Alexi Lubomirski
This book, created by celeb photographer Alexi Lubomirski, is inspired by the gorgeous Lupita Nyong'o and celebrates women of every shape, color and size.
Freckles by Reto Caduff
If you're insecure about your spots, this book, filled with portraits of freckled beauties, will give you a boost of confidence.
Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography
Prepare to fall in love with over 400 photographs of legendary faces, including thee Kate Moss, all taken by the seasoned fashion photographer.
