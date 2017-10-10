8 Underrated Beauty Supplements for Healthier Hair and Skin

Whether your beauty arsenal contains the bare essentials or an overcrowded amount of half-used products, it could always use an ingestible or two.

Most of us are used to swatching and swiping formulas onto our bodies, but supplements are another way to boost your hair and skin health without putting in the extra work. And in 2017, there’s a pill or powder for pretty much every beauty concern you have.

From collagen powders to probiotics for your lady parts, these are the latest and greatest beauty supplements for your head to toe needs.