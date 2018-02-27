13 Subscription Boxes Made for and by Black Women

Back in the early 2010s when Ipsy and Birchbox were born, it seemed subscription boxes were the future of beauty. After all, what isn’t there to love about a curated group of products sent to your front door every month? The craze around this niche business has died down a bit, even as the amount of subscription services has gone up.

However, we’re still game for trying new ones, especially the kind that cater to underserved groups. Black business owners continue to leave their mark everywhere, but as of late, they’re taking over the subscription box industry, with services dedicated to everything from hair care to self-care and more. Ahead are 13 options we’d recommend giving a shot.