Your Complete Guide to Beauty Subscription Boxes

We’ll never have enough time to try every single new product that hits Sephora or the drugstore, so subscription boxes are a godsend. Developing a personal style typically involves a decent amount of experimentation, and these curated sets make the journey feel a lot less daunting. Plus, getting our hands on pricey finds for a fraction of the price doesn’t hurt either.
Although many would argue that beauty boxes reached their peak years ago, the number of customized options available in 2018 has us thinking otherwise. If you’re already thinking about spring cleaning and trying something new, consider trying any of these targeted options, from makeup to nail polish and even organic feminine care. It’s time to find your beauty box match-up.
For the Beauty Newbie...
What Birchbox Offers: 4–5 high-quality beauty samples each month. Boxes contain names we trust in makeup, hair, and skin care.
How Much It Costs: $10/month
Where to Subscribe: Birchbox.com
Photo:
instagram / @birchbox
For the Luxe Lady...
What Glossybox has to offer: 5–6 surprise products valued collectively at more than $90
How Much It Costs: $21/month
Where to Subscribe: Glossybox.com
Photo:
instagram / @glossybox_us
For the Polisher...
What Julep Maven Has to Offer: Choose from five style profiles and receive a monthly box with the combination of two nail polishes and one full-size beauty product, two full-size beauty products, or three nail polish colors.
How Much It Costs: $24.99/month (plus free shipping)
Where to Subscribe: Julep.com
Photo:
instagram / @julepbeauty
For Anyone Needing a Signature Scent...
What Scentbird Has to Offer: 30-day supply of any designer fragrance (450+ to choose from) in a chic reusable case
How Much It Costs: $14.95/month (plus free shipping)
Where to Subscribe: Scentbird.com
Photo:
instagram / @scentbird
For the Naturalista...
What Curlbox Has to Offer: 4 or more quality natural-hair-care samples from established and up-and-coming brands
How Much It Costs: $20/month
Where to Subscribe: Curlbox.com
Photo:
instagram / @curlbox
For Anyone With a Period...
What Femly Has to Offer: 1-month supply of organic period care OR 1-month supply of period care, 1 savory snack, 2 body-care gifts, and 1 package of herbal tea
How Much It Costs: $10/month or $34/month (deluxe)
Where to Subscribe: FemlyBox.com
Photo:
instagram / @femlybox
For the K-Beauty Enthusiast...
What Beauteque Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size K-beauty skin and makeup products
How Much It Costs: $24/month plus other options
Where to Subscribe: Beautequemonthly.com
Photo:
instagram / @beautequeofficial
For the Zen Master...
What Mindfulness Box Has to Offer: 4–5 thoughtfully curated items that promote self-care, inner peace, and balance
How Much It Costs: $29–$318/month
Where to Subscribe: Mindfulnessbox.com
Photo:
instagram / @mindfulnessbox
For the Supplement Sampler....
What Bulu Box Has to Offer: 4–5 premium vitamin, supplement, and healthy snack samples
How Much It Costs: $10/month
Where to Subscribe: Bulubox.com
Photo:
instagram / @bulubox
For the Clean Beauty Convert...
What Love Goodly Has to Offer: 4–5 deluxe-size nontoxic, cruelty-free makeup and skin-care products
How Much It Costs: $29.95/month
Where to Subscribe: LoveGoodly.com
Photo:
instagram / @shoplovegoodly
For the Sephora Addict...
What Play! by Sephora Has to Offer: 5 trial-size samples of beauty products from Sephora in a collectible bag
How Much It Costs: $10/month
Where to Subscribe: Sephora.com
Photo:
instagram / @sephora
For the Drugstore Loyalist...
What Target Beauty Box Has to Offer: 5 trial-size products from Target's beauty aisles
How Much It Costs: $7/month
Where to Subscribe: Target.com
Photo:
instagram / @getting.the.freebies
For the Brown Beauty...
What OnyxBox Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size beauty products, curated with women of color in mind
How Much It Costs: $25/month
Where to Subscribe: shop.weareonyx.com
Photo:
instagram
For Anyone Who Dislikes Samples...
What TestTube by New Beauty Has to Offer: 8 or more full-size and
deluxe must-have products, plus a one-year subscription to New Beauty
How Much It Costs: $29.95 six times per year
Where to Subscribe: testtube.newbeauty.com
Photo:
instagram / @newbeauty
For the Lipstick Lover...
What Lip Monthly Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size lip products every month
How Much it Costs: $12.95/month (25 percent off your first month)
Where to Subscribe: lipmonthly.com
Photo:
instagram / @lipmonthly