StyleCaster
Share

Your Complete Guide to Beauty Subscription Boxes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Complete Guide to Beauty Subscription Boxes

by
4 Shares
Your Complete Guide to Beauty Subscription Boxes
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

We’ll never have enough time to try every single new product that hits Sephora or the drugstore, so subscription boxes are a godsend. Developing a personal style typically involves a decent amount of experimentation, and these curated sets make the journey feel a lot less daunting. Plus, getting our hands on pricey finds for a fraction of the price doesn’t hurt either.

MORE: 13 Subscription Boxes That Are Black Girl-Approved

Although many would argue that beauty boxes reached their peak years ago, the number of customized options available in 2018 has us thinking otherwise. If you’re already thinking about spring cleaning and trying something new, consider trying any of these targeted options, from makeup to nail polish and even organic feminine care. It’s time to find your beauty box match-up.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Birchbox
For the Beauty Newbie...

What Birchbox Offers: 4–5 high-quality beauty samples each month. Boxes contain names we trust in makeup, hair, and skin care.

How Much It Costs: $10/month

Where to Subscribe: Birchbox.com

Photo: instagram / @birchbox
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Glossybox
For the Luxe Lady...

What Glossybox has to offer: 5–6 surprise products valued collectively at more than $90

How Much It Costs: $21/month

Where to Subscribe: Glossybox.com

Photo: instagram / @glossybox_us
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Julep Maven
For the Polisher...

What Julep Maven Has to Offer: Choose from five style profiles and receive a monthly box with the combination of two nail polishes and one full-size beauty product, two full-size beauty products, or three nail polish colors.

How Much It Costs: $24.99/month (plus free shipping)

Where to Subscribe: Julep.com

Photo: instagram / @julepbeauty
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Scentbird
For Anyone Needing a Signature Scent...

What Scentbird Has to Offer: 30-day supply of any designer fragrance (450+ to choose from) in a chic reusable case

How Much It Costs: $14.95/month (plus free shipping)

Where to Subscribe: Scentbird.com

Photo: instagram / @scentbird
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Curlbox
For the Naturalista...

What Curlbox Has to Offer: 4 or more quality natural-hair-care samples from established and up-and-coming brands

How Much It Costs: $20/month

Where to Subscribe: Curlbox.com

Photo: instagram / @curlbox
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Femly
For Anyone With a Period...

What Femly Has to Offer: 1-month supply of organic period care OR 1-month supply of period care, 1 savory snack, 2 body-care gifts, and 1 package of herbal tea

How Much It Costs: $10/month or $34/month (deluxe)

Where to Subscribe: FemlyBox.com

Photo: instagram / @femlybox
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Beauteque
For the K-Beauty Enthusiast...

What Beauteque Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size K-beauty skin and makeup products

How Much It Costs: $24/month plus other options

Where to Subscribe: Beautequemonthly.com

Photo: instagram / @beautequeofficial
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Mindfulness Box
For the Zen Master...

What Mindfulness Box Has to Offer: 4–5 thoughtfully curated items that promote self-care, inner peace, and balance

How Much It Costs: $29–$318/month

Where to Subscribe: Mindfulnessbox.com

Photo: instagram / @mindfulnessbox
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Bulu Box
For the Supplement Sampler....

What Bulu Box Has to Offer: 4–5 premium vitamin, supplement, and healthy snack samples

How Much It Costs: $10/month

Where to Subscribe: Bulubox.com

Photo: instagram / @bulubox
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Love Goodly
For the Clean Beauty Convert...

What Love Goodly Has to Offer: 4–5 deluxe-size nontoxic, cruelty-free makeup and skin-care products

How Much It Costs: $29.95/month

Where to Subscribe: LoveGoodly.com

Photo: instagram / @shoplovegoodly
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Play by Sephora
For the Sephora Addict...

What Play! by Sephora Has to Offer: 5 trial-size samples of beauty products from Sephora in a collectible bag

How Much It Costs: $10/month

Where to Subscribe: Sephora.com

Photo: instagram / @sephora
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Target Beauty Box
For the Drugstore Loyalist...

What Target Beauty Box Has to Offer: 5 trial-size products from Target's beauty aisles

How Much It Costs: $7/month

Where to Subscribe: Target.com

Photo: instagram / @getting.the.freebies
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Onyx Box
For the Brown Beauty...

What OnyxBox Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size beauty products, curated with women of color in mind

How Much It Costs: $25/month

Where to Subscribe: shop.weareonyx.com

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | New Beauty Test Tube
For Anyone Who Dislikes Samples...

What TestTube by New Beauty Has to Offer: 8 or more full-size and
deluxe must-have products, plus a one-year subscription to New Beauty

How Much It Costs: $29.95 six times per year

Where to Subscribe: testtube.newbeauty.com

Photo: instagram / @newbeauty
STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Lip Monthly
For the Lipstick Lover...

What Lip Monthly Has to Offer: 4–5 full-size lip products every month

How Much it Costs: $12.95/month (25 percent off your first month)

Where to Subscribe: lipmonthly.com

Photo: instagram / @lipmonthly

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrity Hairstyles That Look Amazing from Behind

Celebrity Hairstyles That Look Amazing from Behind
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Birchbox
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Glossybox
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Julep Maven
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Scentbird
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Curlbox
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Femly
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Beauteque
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Mindfulness Box
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Bulu Box
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Love Goodly
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Play by Sephora
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Target Beauty Box
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Onyx Box
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | New Beauty Test Tube
  • STYLECASTER | Top Beauty Subscription Boxes | Lip Monthly
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share