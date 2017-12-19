13 Under-$50 Beauty Gifts You Can Snag With Amazon Prime

Amazon is that old friend that always comes through in the fourth quarter. It knows exactly what you need and gets it to you on time…even when you’re running late. Per usual, we’re scrambling to buy gifts and counting on its “Prime” service (i.e. free two-day shipping!) to save us a lot of time and aggravation.

Last minute shopping is the bane of our existence, but that doesn’t mean what we buy should be completely uninspired. If there’s a person in your life who looks forward to new beauty products this time of year, there are a bunch of reputable brands that you’ll find on Amazon’s home page with prices you won’t regret later. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 sets that are pretty to look at and won’t gather dust on your loved one’s vanity.