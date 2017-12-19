13 Under-$50 Beauty Gifts You Can Snag With Amazon Prime

Amazon is that old friend that always comes through in the fourth quarter. It knows exactly what you need and gets it to you on time…even when you’re running late. Per usual, we’re scrambling to buy gifts and counting on its “Prime” service (i.e. free two-day shipping!) to save us a lot of time and aggravation.
Last minute shopping is the bane of our existence, but that doesn’t mean what we buy should be completely uninspired. If there’s a person in your life who looks forward to new beauty products this time of year, there are a bunch of reputable brands that you’ll find on Amazon’s home page with prices you won’t regret later. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 sets that are pretty to look at and won’t gather dust on your loved one’s vanity.
Zen Breeze Bath Bomb Gift Set
Each one is made with a different bath oil mixture, so you don't get bored with your self-care routine.
$23.85, at Amazon
beautyblender Gold Mine Set
If they're overdue for a makeup sponge replacement, you might as well throw a blotter and blender cleanser in there, too!
$40, at Amazon
Butter London LIPPY Party Pretty Collection
We love this brand for its nail polishes, but a set like this reminds us that they're no floozy in the makeup department, either.
$18.85, at Amazon
stila Stay All Day Foundation, Concealer & Brush Kit
Affordable and quality coverage is hard to come by, so find out their shade and grab this, stat.
$38.49, at Amazon
Rosebud Three Lavish Layers Lip Balm
The prettiest little lip balms that can also be used for nail cuticles and dry skin.
$14.99, at Amazon
R+Co Day + Night Holiday Kit
The brand's best-selling blow-out balm and dry shampoo is perfect for anyone who swears by heat-styling.
$30, at Amazon
Shany 6 Piece Double Sided Travel Brush Set
We can't stop staring at the vibrant colors of these travel-friendly brushes. They're begging to be Instagrammed.
$9.44, at Amazon
Aulexy Professional Manicure Set
Because no one deserves chipped nails and crusty cuticles.
$12.99, at Amazon
LORAC Mod Goddess Alter Ego Satin Volume III Lipstick Set
Five limited-edition shades you can rock on New Year's Eve and beyond.
$29, at Amazon
Juice Beauty Daily Hydrating Solutions
The name says it all. This 6-piece set includes all of the products you need for the juiciest, dewiest skin of all time. It's also made with organic ingredients you can recognize and trust.
$39, at Amazon
Burt's Bees Essential Everyday Beauty Set
Head-to-toe products--housed in a giftable box-- that will keep you moisturized this winter and beyond.
$9.88, at Amazon
SHANY Carry All Trunk Professional Makeup Kit
A makeup artist-in-the-making will go bonkers over this starter kit filled with over 10 accessories and 20 products.
$35.20, at Amazon
