Didn’t Get to March? Here are 7 Beauty Products That Give Back to Women

Uh, in case you missed it, more than 3.3 million people were said to have marched this last weekend in over 500 US cities in honor of the Women’s Marches. And, mind you, that’s not even including the number of people who marched internationally, like in Mexico, London, Sydney, Kenya, New Zealand, and dozens and dozens of other countries, all in support of female empowerment, equality, and strength.

But in case you didn’t get the chance to march, or if you did march and are now looking for more ways to help in the on-going fight for gender equality, then start with your beauty routine. Well, actually, first start by calling your senators and your representatives every week and voicing your concerns, then by attending your local events and town halls every single month, and then by voting in every single election, and THEN, then by switching up your beauty routine.

And to get you started on the beauty part, we rounded up seven amazing beauty brands and products that give back to women in the coolest of ways, like donating part of their proceeds to Planned Parenthood, or by empowering girls to enter the computer-science field. Each of these brands is giving back and boosting women in some awesome way, so read on to start helping today—trust us when we say every little bit counts.