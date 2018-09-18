15 Beauty Brands From Around the World You Should Know About

Statesiders are lucky enough to have beauty brands from all over the world at our fingertips. And though the more popular ones are sold at retailers such as Sephora and Ulta, there’s still a host of others that even the most educated beauty junkie has yet to discover.
The best part of adding brands from across the globe to your daily regimen is that you get a small taste of those locales—an especially gratifying experience for those who have yet to add stamps to our passports. Ahead are 15 that should definitely be on your radar.
Eleni & Chris
Region of Origin: Scandinavia
Product to Try: Curlimin Defining Shampoo, $26 at Eleni & Chris
Photo:
Eleni & Chris.
Cake Beauty
Country of Origin: Canada
Product to Try: The Everything Balm, $16 at Cake Beauty
Photo:
Cake Beauty.
Borghese
Country of Origin: Italy
Product to Try: Fango Uniforme Brightening Mud Mask, $48 at Borghese
Photo:
Borghese.
Natura Brasil
Country of Origin: Brazil
Product to Try: Gentle Cleansing Mousse, $10–$22 at Natura Brasil
Photo:
Natura Brasil.
Boucleme
Country of Origin: England
Product to Try: Curl Cream, $30 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Boucleme.
Catrice Cosmetics
Country of Origin: Germany
Product to Try: HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, $10.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Catrice Cosmetics.
Fueguia 1833
Country of Origin: Argentina
Product to Try: Agua de Gardenia, $313 at Fueguia 1833
Photo:
Fueguia 1833.
Lavido
Country of Origin: Israel
Product to Try: Alert Eye Cream, $49 at Lavido
Photo:
Lavido.
Omorovicza
Country of Origin: Hungary
Product to Try: Cashmere Cleanser, $70 at Omorovicza
Photo:
Omorovicza.
Province Apothecary
Country of Origin: Canada
Product to Try: Clear Skin Advanced Spot Concentrate, $28 at Province Apothecary
Photo:
Province Apothecary.
Sand & Sky
Country of Origin: Australia
Product to Try: Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment, $42.90 at Sand & Sky
Photo:
Sand & Sky.
Sulwhasoo
Country of Origin: South Korea
Product to Try: Gentle Cleansing Foam, $36 at Sulwhasoo
Photo:
Sulwhasoo.
True Moringa
Country of Origin: Kenya
Product to Try: Universal Calm Balm, $29 at True Moringa
Photo:
True Moringa.
DeoDoc
Country of Origin: Sweden
Product to Try: Daily Intimate Wash, $19.50 at DeoDoc
Photo:
DeoDoc.
Le Petit Marseiliais
Country of Origin: France
Product to Try: Mediterranean Algae & Marine Minerals Hydrating Body Balm, $6.62 at Amazon
Photo:
Le Petit Marseiliais.