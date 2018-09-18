15 Beauty Brands From Around the World You Should Know About

Statesiders are lucky enough to have beauty brands from all over the world at our fingertips. And though the more popular ones are sold at retailers such as Sephora and Ulta, there’s still a host of others that even the most educated beauty junkie has yet to discover.

The best part of adding brands from across the globe to your daily regimen is that you get a small taste of those locales—an especially gratifying experience for those who have yet to add stamps to our passports. Ahead are 15 that should definitely be on your radar.