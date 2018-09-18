StyleCaster
15 Beauty Brands From Around the World You Should Know About

15 Beauty Brands From Around the World You Should Know About

15 Beauty Brands From Around the World You Should Know About
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Statesiders are lucky enough to have beauty brands from all over the world at our fingertips. And though the more popular ones are sold at retailers such as Sephora and Ulta, there’s still a host of others that even the most educated beauty junkie has yet to discover.

The best part of adding brands from across the globe to your daily regimen is that you get a small taste of those locales—an especially gratifying experience for those who have yet to add stamps to our passports. Ahead are 15 that should definitely be on your radar.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Eleni & Chris
Eleni & Chris

Region of Origin: Scandinavia

Product to Try: Curlimin Defining Shampoo, $26 at Eleni & Chris

Photo: Eleni & Chris.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Cake Beauty
Cake Beauty

Country of Origin: Canada

Product to Try: The Everything Balm, $16 at Cake Beauty

Photo: Cake Beauty.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Borghese
Borghese

Country of Origin: Italy

Product to Try: Fango Uniforme Brightening Mud Mask, $48 at Borghese

Photo: Borghese.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Natura Brasil
Natura Brasil

Country of Origin: Brazil

Product to Try: Gentle Cleansing Mousse, $10–$22 at Natura Brasil

Photo: Natura Brasil.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Boucleme
Boucleme

Country of Origin: England

Product to Try: Curl Cream, $30 at Anthropologie

Photo: Boucleme.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Catrice Cosmetics
Catrice Cosmetics

Country of Origin: Germany

Product to Try: HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, $10.99 at Ulta

Photo: Catrice Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Fueguia 1833
Fueguia 1833

Country of Origin: Argentina

Product to Try: Agua de Gardenia, $313 at Fueguia 1833

Photo: Fueguia 1833.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Lavido
Lavido

Country of Origin: Israel

Product to Try: Alert Eye Cream, $49 at Lavido

Photo: Lavido.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Omorovicza
Omorovicza

Country of Origin: Hungary

Product to Try: Cashmere Cleanser, $70 at Omorovicza

Photo: Omorovicza.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Province Apothecary
Province Apothecary

Country of Origin: Canada

Product to Try: Clear Skin Advanced Spot Concentrate, $28 at Province Apothecary

Photo: Province Apothecary.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Sand & Sky
Sand & Sky

Country of Origin: Australia

Product to Try: Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment, $42.90 at Sand & Sky

Photo: Sand & Sky.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Sulwhasoo
Sulwhasoo

Country of Origin: South Korea

Product to Try: Gentle Cleansing Foam, $36 at Sulwhasoo

Photo: Sulwhasoo.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | True Moringa
True Moringa

Country of Origin: Kenya

Product to Try: Universal Calm Balm, $29 at True Moringa

Photo: True Moringa.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | DeoDoc
DeoDoc

Country of Origin: Sweden

Product to Try: Daily Intimate Wash, $19.50 at DeoDoc

Photo: DeoDoc.
STYLECASTER | International Beauty Brands | Le Petit Marseiliais
Le Petit Marseiliais

Country of Origin: France

Product to Try: Mediterranean Algae & Marine Minerals Hydrating Body Balm, $6.62 at Amazon

Photo: Le Petit Marseiliais.

