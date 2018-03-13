18 Badass Beauty Bosses You Should be Following on Instagram

International Women’s Day may have passed, but it’s still Women’s History Month, so the celebration continues. Our Instagram feeds are chock-full of inspiring women we may not know personally but whom we look up to for all kinds of inspo and advice.

And if you count yourself as part of the beauty set, chances are you’re familiar with some of today’s most badass (and hardest-working) hair, skin, and makeup experts. The entrepreneurial spirit of the beauty industry is stronger than ever, and although there are hundreds of thousands of woman-owned businesses out there, these 18 bosses are at the top of their game and taking us all along for the ride.

If you’re contemplating a big idea of your own and need a little motivation to start working on it, add these women to your Instagram feed and they’ll help keep you on track.