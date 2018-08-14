The Must-Have Beauty Products for Your Dorm Room, According to a College Grad

There are no rules when it comes to prepping a beauty routine for life on a college campus. We say do whatever the hell you want. However, two very important factors come into play: space and time. More often than not—especially during those freshmen and sophomore years—you’re confined to a small room with at least one other person and the amount of time you have to treat your skin and put on makeup (if any) is severely limited.
So, beyond packing compact storage that can fit snugly between your desk and closet, recommendations are definitely appreciated. And who better to school us on dorm-friendly, tested and approved products than someone who balances blogging with her books?
Paris Rose, otherwise known as Le Sweet Pea on YouTube, is a recent UCLA graduate who definitely knows a thing or two about saving face on campus and beyond. Ahead, she shares the products she’d never go back to campus without.
For Surprise Breakouts...
"This exfoliating and hydrating mask has kept my skin clear for years. Whenever I get a breakout, this is the first product that I reach for. It smells amazing and feels so calming on your skin. When I lived in a dorm residence hall, I’d always invite my friends over so that we could have a facial mask party with this mask."
SkinFood Black Sugar Mask, $10 at Ulta
For Staying Fresh...
"Speed-walking to campus can cause... a little sweat! And no one wants to be the smelly person in class on a hot day. These wipes smell amazing and are super handy for any day that you feel a little sweaty."
Pacifica Beauty Coconut Milk & Sugared Flowers Underarm Deodorant Wipes, $9 at Ulta
For Spoiling Your Curls...
"My absolute favorite product for keeping my hair hydrated and frizz-free. When I studied abroad in Japan last summer, this was the only leave-in product I brought with me for my hair. It’s an easy one-step product that is humidity-resistant and formulated to define curls and waves. Whenever a friend messages me 'Let's go eat in 10!' all I need is this product and a little bit of water to get defined curls."
Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme, $7.99 at Sally Beauty
For Covering Fatigue...
"DARK CIRCLES! I can’t tell you how many nights I’ve stayed up late during college and woke up with dark circles around my eyes. This multiuse hydrating concealer brightens up my dark circles so much and makes me look and feel fresh throughout the day."
Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer, $29 at Too Faced
For a Hydrated Pout...
"My all-time favorite lip balm! It keeps my lips hydrated and protects them from the sun with its SPF 15. This product is perfect for when I’m wearing no makeup and is the perfect topper for lipsticks as well."
Carmex Original Tube Lip Balm
, $1.48 at Bed Bath & Beyond
For Healthy Hair...
"This is a must-have for anyone that dyes their hair, is prone to dry hair, or needs to hydrate and refresh their hair. As someone who has bleached-blonde hair, it’s super important for me to keep my hair hydrated. It’s great for quick showers and leaves hair feeling silky and smooth."
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioner
, $6.37 at Amazon
For Killer Brows...
"This pocket-size brow kit has been my favorite for years. It’s compact and super easy to use. With Brow Zings, I’m able to choose if I want an intense brow or a natural-looking brow in minutes."
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings, $32 at Benefit Cosmetics
For a Fierce Beat...
"Easily my go-to palette. It has warm peachy tones that work for any occasion. Perfect for a summer day or a night out—this palette has it all! The colors are so buildable and pigmented, which makes it so easy to use."
Too Faced Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, $45 at Too Faced
For Natural-Looking Coverage...
"This natural-looking, full-coverage foundation has become my favorite everyday foundation. It hides imperfections yet gives the appearance that you’re not wearing foundation at all. It stays fresh all day, which is perfect for college life."
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, $39 at Too Faced
For Makeup That Stays Put...
"One of my absolute favorite liquid eyeliners! This liner stays on all day—whether I am walking around campus or taking a jog, it will stay on until the end of the day. It’s a quick way to change up your look and is definitely one of my staple products."
