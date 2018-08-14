The Must-Have Beauty Products for Your Dorm Room, According to a College Grad

There are no rules when it comes to prepping a beauty routine for life on a college campus. We say do whatever the hell you want. However, two very important factors come into play: space and time. More often than not—especially during those freshmen and sophomore years—you’re confined to a small room with at least one other person and the amount of time you have to treat your skin and put on makeup (if any) is severely limited.

So, beyond packing compact storage that can fit snugly between your desk and closet, recommendations are definitely appreciated. And who better to school us on dorm-friendly, tested and approved products than someone who balances blogging with her books?

Paris Rose, otherwise known as Le Sweet Pea on YouTube, is a recent UCLA graduate who definitely knows a thing or two about saving face on campus and beyond. Ahead, she shares the products she’d never go back to campus without.