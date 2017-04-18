3 Workouts You Can Do on the Beach

Yes, it’s totally important to get your rest and relaxation on while on vacation—but why deny yourself some quality exercise when you can bust out some serious beach workouts? Instead of letting your vacation be an excuse to fall off the workout wagon, turn your trip to the beach into the jumpstart your fitness routine needs.

“Getting outside for a change of environment is a great way to present new challenges for the body,” says personal trainer and founder of willspace, Will Torres.

Give these workouts a try next time you’re near some sand.

Barefoot sand run

“It is much harder to run on the beach because the sand is always shifting below your feet,” Torres says. The unstable surface is great developing foot and ankle stability. To avoid twisting an ankle, stick areas to where the sand is a little wetter and firmer. And leave the sneaks at home. “Running barefoot is much harder and will give your lower body muscles a big workout.”

Combine cardio with bodyweight exercises

“Research shows that combining cardio and resistance training significantly increases your metabolism compared to doing them separately,” says Torres.

Try it:

1. Run 3-5 minutes as quickly as you can, stop and perform 30 squats

2. Run 3-5 minutes as quickly as you can, stop and perform 30 burpees

3. Run 3-5 minutes as quickly as you can, stop and perform 30 lunges

4. Run 3-5 minutes as quickly as you can, stop and perform 30 high to low planks

Repeat 2-3 times.

Try Tabata style

“Another workout is to pick 3-5 exercises and perform them Tabata style. Tabata is an interval format in which you perform as many reps as possible in 20 seconds followed by a 10 second rest and repeated 8 times.”

Be sure to place a towel or yoga mat down so the sand doesn’t get everywhere.

Try it:

1. Do squats, as many reps as possible (AMRAP), for 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

2. Sit-ups (AMRAP), 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

3. Push-ups (AMRAP), 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

4. Lunges (AMRAP), 20 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds.

Repeat the circuit eight times.

Originally published July 2013. Updated April 2017.