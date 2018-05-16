StyleCaster
14 Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks You’ll Want to Copy Stat

Rachel Krause
by
Celebrity Beach Waves Hair
Photo: ALLISON KAHLER/STYLECASTER/GETTY IMAGES

Of all the hairstyles out there, beachy waves are one we’ll never, ever tire of: They’re easy to style, can be accomplished on most hair types, and look even better on slightly dirty hair than on clean hair—which is always a win in our book.

When we’re dying for a little bit of beach waves hair inspiration, we turn to celebrities to show us where it’s at. From Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson to the queen of beach waves herself, Chrissy Teigen, these 14 looks are among our very favorites—and we can guarantee you’ll love them, too.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2015.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Honestly, it was difficult to choose just one look from Kerry Washington; she pulls off beach waves like a pro, especially on the red carpet.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde shows off her perfectly touseled, wavy hair.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens has that shoulder-length bob-and-wave look down. It's so fresh for the summer.

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson

The waves may be subtle, but it's a striking look for Tessa Thompson.

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

If anyone has mastered the quintessential beach waves, it's Chrissy Teigen. From the slightly off-center middle part to the perfect balayage, everything about this look is on-point—and exactly what we're trying to achieve when we wield our curling wands.

Photo: David Buchan/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller

Long bobs can sport beachy texture, too: The bend in Sienna Miller's hair gives it the perfect insouciant effect.

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley

Lush, shiny, a little bit messy—Keira Knightley's loose waves are ideal for any occasion.

Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo is never off her beauty prowess, so it's not much of a surprise that her beachy waves game is so strong.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ShopStyle
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's loose, messy waves and chin-length bob get a resounding "yes!" from us.

Photo: Heather Kennedy/Getty Images for SXSW
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt makes the case for classic soft, beachy waves that still have a bit of polish to them.

Photo: Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Amber Heard
Amber Heard

Amber Heard even makes frizz look good with this sexy, voluminous hairstyle.

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

We're completely enamored of this perfectly tousled look on Dakota Johnson.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

With choppy, texturized ends and a natural-looking wave, Emma Stone's long bob has been styled to perfection.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Beach Waves Hair Looks | Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

From gamine pixie to lustrous California girl waves, Jennifer Lawrence can pull off any look, but this cool, easygoing style is one of our very favorites.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

