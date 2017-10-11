15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use

Self care is more than just a buzz word for troubling times. It’s a way of life. Devoting time to small indulgences not only forces us to take a break; it also makes dealing with everyday stressors a whole lot easier. Prune-y fingers aside, soaking in the bath tub is almost as good as a spa day and the easiest way to incorporate a little “me time” into your schedule.
If you’re more of a shower person, we understand the trepidation that comes with sitting in water for more than a couple of minutes. But au contraire, that’s nothing a little preparation can’t fix. Start by surrounding yourself with things that will detox your skin and also sit pretty in between uses. If you have no idea where to begin your search, bookmark these decadent finds as you put together the ultimate bathtub oasis.
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes
These fun-sized body scrubs look and smell like candy, so don't leave them near a kitchen counter!
$22; at Eva Maison
Photo:
Harper + Ari
Body Luxuries Floral Bouquet Soap Petals
Wake up and literally smell the roses next time you're in the bath.
$8; at World Market
Photo:
Body Luxuries
Indie Lee Jasmine Ylang Ylang Bath Soak
The newest addition to one of our favorite eco-friendly brands is this bath soak, formulated to heal achy muscles and dry skin.
$28; at Indie Lee
Photo:
Indie Lee
Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil
Moroccan rose otto oil is renowned for its ability to reduce inflammation and hydrate the skin, making this the perfect companion for your next self care session.
$48; at Sephora
Photo:
Ren
Bvlgari 'Eau Parfumée au thé vert' Shampoo and Shower Gel
Inspired by the brand's Green Tea cologne, this two-in-one cleanser is a luxurious way to downsize your routine.
$48; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Bvlgari
Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Honey Bath
The warm fragrance of this creamy wash will leave your skin smelling good enough to eat.
$45; at Laura Mercier
Photo:
Laura Mercier
Byredo Bal D'Afrique Body Wash
Squeeze some of this Parisian-inspired gel into the bath and pretend you've been transported to an African paradise.
$50; at Byredo
Photo:
Byredo
Cocovit Coconut + Rose Bath Salts
Himalayan pink salts and coconut oil combine to relax tired joints after a long day.
$42; at Cocovit
Photo:
Cocovit
Crabtree & Evelyn Nantucket Briar Shower Gel
The glycerin in this lightly fragranced cleanser will leave your skin moisturized beyond belief.
$22-$32; at Crabtree & Evelyn
Photo:
Crabtree & Evelyn
Estee Lauder Youth-Dew Bath Oil
Incorporate this scented oil into your shower or bath and you'll never have to wear perfume.
$17.50; at Estee Lauder
Photo:
Estee Lauder
Foxie Cosmetics Mermaids Tail
This part soap, part body butter is a luxurious conditioner for parched skin that needs a little extra TLC.
$28.50; at Foxie Cosmetics
Photo:
Foxie Cosmetics
French Girl Sea Polish in Menthe Romarin
Prepare to be obsessed with how soft your skin is after scrubbing it with this minty organic mix.
$38; at French Girl Cosmetics
Photo:
French Girl Cosmetics
Herbivore Botanicals Detox Bath Salts
Immerse yourself in the lavender and eucalyptus scent of this oil-infused salt for your most relaxing bath to date.
$18; at Herbivore Botanicals
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals
Jo Malone London Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub
We're downright obsessed with this brand's unisex fragrances and can almost guarantee that its body care lineup smells just as addictive.
$55; at Jo Malone London
Photo:
Jo Malone London
Lush Mmmelting Marshmallow Moment
This luxury bath oil is made with fair trade cocoa butter and coconut oil, which means you'll have a hard time leaving such a luxurious pamper sesh.
$3.95; at Lush Cosmetics
Photo:
Lush Cosmetics