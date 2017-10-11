StyleCaster
Share

15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use

Nikki Brown
by
4 Shares
15 Decadent Bath Products That Are Almost Too Pretty to Use
15 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Self care is more than just a buzz word for troubling times. It’s a way of life. Devoting time to small indulgences not only forces us to take a break; it also makes dealing with everyday stressors a whole lot easier. Prune-y fingers aside, soaking in the bath tub is almost as good as a spa day and the easiest way to incorporate a little “me time” into your schedule.

MORE: 7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

If you’re more of a shower person, we understand the trepidation that comes with sitting in water for more than a couple of minutes. But au contraire, that’s nothing a little preparation can’t fix. Start by surrounding yourself with things that will detox your skin and also sit pretty in between uses. If you have no idea where to begin your search, bookmark these decadent finds as you put together the ultimate bathtub oasis.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Harper + Ari Sugar Cubes
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes

These fun-sized body scrubs look and smell like candy, so don't leave them near a kitchen counter!

$22; at Eva Maison

Photo: Harper + Ari
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Body Luxuries Rose Petal Soap Set
Body Luxuries Floral Bouquet Soap Petals

Wake up and literally smell the roses next time you're in the bath.

$8; at World Market

Photo: Body Luxuries
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Indie Lee Bath Soak
Indie Lee Jasmine Ylang Ylang Bath Soak

The newest addition to one of our favorite eco-friendly brands is this bath soak, formulated to heal achy muscles and dry skin.

$28; at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Ren Bath Oil
Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil

Moroccan rose otto oil is renowned for its ability to reduce inflammation and hydrate the skin, making this the perfect companion for your next self care session.

$48; at Sephora

Photo: Ren
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Bvlgari Shower Gel
Bvlgari 'Eau Parfumée au thé vert' Shampoo and Shower Gel

Inspired by the brand's Green Tea cologne, this two-in-one cleanser is a luxurious way to downsize your routine.

$48; at Nordstrom

Photo: Bvlgari
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Laura Mercier Honey Bath
Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Honey Bath

The warm fragrance of this creamy wash will leave your skin smelling good enough to eat.

$45; at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Byredo Shower Gel
Byredo Bal D'Afrique Body Wash

Squeeze some of this Parisian-inspired gel into the bath and pretend you've been transported to an African paradise.

$50; at Byredo

Photo: Byredo
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Cocovit Bath Soak
Cocovit Coconut + Rose Bath Salts

Himalayan pink salts and coconut oil combine to relax tired joints after a long day.

$42; at Cocovit

Photo: Cocovit
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Crabtree & Evelyn Shower Gel
Crabtree & Evelyn Nantucket Briar Shower Gel

The glycerin in this lightly fragranced cleanser will leave your skin moisturized beyond belief.

$22-$32; at Crabtree & Evelyn

Photo: Crabtree & Evelyn
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Estee Lauder Shower Gel
Estee Lauder Youth-Dew Bath Oil

Incorporate this scented oil into your shower or bath and you'll never have to wear perfume.

$17.50; at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Foxie Cosmetics Mermaids Tail
Foxie Cosmetics Mermaids Tail

This part soap, part body butter is a luxurious conditioner for parched skin that needs a little extra TLC.

$28.50; at Foxie Cosmetics

Photo: Foxie Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | French Girl Sea Polish
French Girl Sea Polish in Menthe Romarin

Prepare to be obsessed with how soft your skin is after scrubbing it with this minty organic mix.

$38; at French Girl Cosmetics

Photo: French Girl Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Herbivore Botanicals Detox Salts
Herbivore Botanicals Detox Bath Salts

Immerse yourself in the lavender and eucalyptus scent of this oil-infused salt for your most relaxing bath to date.

$18; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Jo Malone London Bath Scrub
Jo Malone London Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub

We're downright obsessed with this brand's unisex fragrances and can almost guarantee that its body care lineup smells just as addictive.

$55; at Jo Malone London

Photo: Jo Malone London
STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Lush Marshmallow Bath Bomb
Lush Mmmelting Marshmallow Moment

This luxury bath oil is made with fair trade cocoa butter and coconut oil, which means you'll have a hard time leaving such a luxurious pamper sesh.

$3.95; at Lush Cosmetics

Photo: Lush Cosmetics

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Sneaky Ways to Keep a Small Space Streamlined

15 Sneaky Ways to Keep a Small Space Streamlined
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Harper + Ari Sugar Cubes
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Body Luxuries Rose Petal Soap Set
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Indie Lee Bath Soak
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Ren Bath Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Bvlgari Shower Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Laura Mercier Honey Bath
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Byredo Shower Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Cocovit Bath Soak
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Crabtree & Evelyn Shower Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Estee Lauder Shower Gel
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Foxie Cosmetics Mermaids Tail
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | French Girl Sea Polish
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Herbivore Botanicals Detox Salts
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Jo Malone London Bath Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Bath Products | Lush Marshmallow Bath Bomb
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share