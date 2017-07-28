Exploding Bath & Body Works Candle Severely Burns Woman

Honestly, we can’t read the words Bath & Body Works without thinking about our favorite middle school scents, Cucumber Melon and Freesia. Whether it was in super-fruity body mist-form, or the weirdly enticing holiday-scented collections, the store played a monumental role in our love (see: obsession) for all things beauty. But this morning, our sweet, romanticized memories of the brand were straight-up rocked when we found out that a Texas woman was severely burnt by an exploding candle.

Yep, in a terrifying string of events, Ashley Brawley was hospitalized with first and second-degree burns after attempting to blow out her Bath & Body Works vanilla-scented candle. The candle, which had been burning for three hours and 20 minutes (under the manufacturer’s four-hour recommended use), began to burn uncontrollably. Brawley told NBC DFW, “I blew on it about three or four times and the last time I blew it, it just went all up in my face… I immediately started screaming.”

Brawley’s husband Cody proceeded to cover the candle in water, unknowingly agitating the flames. After removing the burning candle outdoors with oven mitts, he sprayed it with a hose, which then caused the candle to explode into pieces. While the exact cause of the incident is still being investigated, it appears that there was no user error on Brawley’s part. Brawley, who is now recovering from burns on her forehead, cheeks, nose, and lips, said, “I’ll never use a candle again. Ever.”

According to The Cut, Bath & Body works has issued the following statement: “We are very sorry that this happened and are taking this situation extremely seriously. The safety of our customers is our number-one priority, and we are actively working to learn more details from the customer.” Welp, as we wait for more information, we know that we’ll be staying the hell away from candles (or anything vanilla-scented, for that matter).