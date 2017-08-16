12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester

Without fail, every August we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize summer is dead and school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, we decided to make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. Sure, text books and backpacks should be making your way towards the top of your Amazon carts, but let’s be real: Your true semester shopping list should start with a kick-ass array of beauty products.

Think about it—who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking the F out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner, but a super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment. Ahead, we rounded up 12 beauty products you can’t pass up on this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse, and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your holiday.