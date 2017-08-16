12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester

Without fail, every August we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize summer is dead and school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, we decided to make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. Sure, text books and backpacks should be making your way towards the top of your Amazon carts, but let’s be real: Your true semester shopping list should start with a kick-ass array of beauty products.
Think about it—who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking the F out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner, but a super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment. Ahead, we rounded up 12 beauty products you can’t pass up on this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse, and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your holiday.
A fast-acting zit zapper...
Photo:
Indie Lee
A heavy-duty dry shampoo...
DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo, $23; at Sephora
Photo:
DpHue
A calming sheet mask...
Origins Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask, $7; at Origins
Photo:
Origins
A makeup-removing facial cleanser...
Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil, $32; at Kopari
Photo:
Kopari
A lightweight concealer...
E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer, $3; at E.l.f.
Photo:
E.l.f.
A super-strength, natural deoderant...
Korres Equisetum 24th Deodorant, $18.50; at Sephora
Photo:
Korres
A pretty and pocket-sized hand cream...
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream, $8.09; at Target
Photo:
Pacifica
A refreshing facial mist...
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals
A long-lasting polish...
Jamberry Colour Cure Gel Polish in Rule Breaker, $35; at Jamberry
Photo:
Jamberry
An easy-to-apply mascara...
CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.94; at Walmart
Photo:
CoverGirl
A day-to-night lipstick...
Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty, $6; at Milani
Photo:
Milani
An on-the-go perfume...
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick, $38; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Derek Lam 10 Crosby