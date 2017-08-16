StyleCaster
12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester

12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester

12 Back-to-School Beauty Products to Kick-Start Your Semester
Photo: ImaxTree

Without fail, every August we have a complete and utter moment of panic as we realize summer is dead and school is on the horizon. But this year, instead of wasting away the final weeks of freedom with stress and worry, we decided to make your back-to-school transition a bit easier. Sure, text books and backpacks should be making your way towards the top of your Amazon carts, but let’s be real: Your true semester shopping list should start with a kick-ass array of beauty products.

Think about it—who’s going to be there for you when you start breaking the F out during midterms? Hint: It’s not that bright-pink stapler or that heavy-duty planner, but a super-powerful, fast-acting spot treatment. Ahead, we rounded up 12 beauty products you can’t pass up on this semester, including soothing sheet masks for stressful days, on-the-go perfumes you can throw into your purse, and long-lasting polishes. Shop our favorites, and maybe, just maybe, try to enjoy the rest of your holiday.

 

1 of 12
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Indie Lee Blemish Stick
A fast-acting zit zapper...

Indie Lee Blemish Stick, $28; at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo
A heavy-duty dry shampoo...

DpHue Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Shampoo, $23; at Sephora

Photo: DpHue
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Origins Jasmin Softening Sheet Mask
A calming sheet mask...

Origins Jasmine Softening Sheet Mask, $7; at Origins

Photo: Origins
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Kopari Coconut cleansing Oil
A makeup-removing facial cleanser...

Kopari Coconut Cleansing Oil, $32; at Kopari

Photo: Kopari
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer
A lightweight concealer...

E.l.f. HD Lifting Concealer, $3; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Korres Equisetum Deodorant
A super-strength, natural deoderant...

Korres Equisetum 24th Deodorant, $18.50; at Sephora

Photo: Korres
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream
A pretty and pocket-sized hand cream...

Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Super Hydrating Hand Cream, $8.09; at Target

Photo: Pacifica
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
A refreshing facial mist...

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $32; at Herbivore Botanicals

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Jamberry Colour Cure Gel Polish in Rule Breaker
A long-lasting polish...

Jamberry Colour Cure Gel Polish in Rule Breaker, $35; at Jamberry

Photo: Jamberry
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: CoverGirl Total Tease Mascara
An easy-to-apply mascara...

CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.94; at Walmart

Photo: CoverGirl
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty
A day-to-night lipstick...

Milani Color Statement Moisture Matte Lipstick in Flirty, $6; at Milani

Photo: Milani
Non-Negotiable Back to School Beauty Products: Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick
An on-the-go perfume...

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day Parfum Stick, $38; at Nordstrom

Photo: Derek Lam 10 Crosby

