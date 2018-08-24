StyleCaster
Share

How to Embody the Astrological Signs and Find Magic in Your Mundane Makeup Routine

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Embody the Astrological Signs and Find Magic in Your Mundane Makeup Routine

by
How to Embody the Astrological Signs and Find Magic in Your Mundane Makeup Routine
48 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

If you swear by a weekly or even daily horoscope, then you’re already familiar with the traits of your sun, moon and even rising sign. And while monthly readings are the most common type of predictor according to the cosmos, it’s rare to get the type of advice that encourages you to switch up your beauty routine. For Ani Feslise, astrology expert and founder of the new brand Kozmic Ryder, makeup actually provides the perfect opportunity to channel the biggest and boldest traits of your sign.

“Each morning I wake up with a list of things to take on that day. After making my coffee and brushing my teeth, I began applying my makeup,” she says. “This is my divine opportunity to use color and makeup tricks to act as my war paint to take the day by storm. Depending on my tasks and what’s going on in the cosmos, I use makeup to help embody the signs.”

MORE: The Beginner’s Guide to Reading Tarot Cards

Need to get organized? Why not embody Virgo vibes? Need a little adventure? Feslise says Sagittarius energy is here to help you rock your endeavors. Ahead, an expert-approved guide for the tips and tricks you need to celebrate your sun sign this upcoming fall season and beyond.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 48
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Virgo
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

"Need to focus on the details? Need some organization and structure? That’s Virgo’s vibe. On the days you need to be in service to others and get all your ducks in a row—this is the look to go for. Embrace sharp, clear lines—a perfect contour, and intricate and earth-toned eyeliner patterns."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow

$68 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner
Sephora Collection 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner

$10 at Sephora

Photo: SEPHORA COLLECTION
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$22 at Stila Cosmetics

Photo: Stila Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Libra
Libra (September 23 – October 23)

"Charming, flirtatious, lovely Libra is ruled by Venus and loves to get dolled up! Libra is a natural giver and able to find balance, beauty and harmony in every situation. This is a perfect time to embrace your adorable self—bright blush on your cheekbones, falsies to bat your pretty eyes, and a sparkly eyeshadow to shoot them the perfect look."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Velour Just a Hint Lashes
Velour Just a Hint Lashes

$26 at Velour Lashes

Photo: Velour
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

$29 at Hourglass Cosmetics

Photo: Hourglass Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette
Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette

$30 at Jouer Cosmetics

Photo: Jouer Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Scorpio
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

"Deep, mysterious, seemingly dark Scorpio is known as one of the sexiest signs. That is because Scorpio is intense, powerful and unafraid of the darkness or unknown. This is the sign to embody when you want to keep them guessing and embrace change fearlessly. Scorpio’s intensity radiates from their eyes, so a perfect sharp and prominent winged eyeliner will draw everyone’s attention to what you’re setting out. Dark lipsticks will also reflect the secretive and mysterious ways of Scorpio."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner
Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | black Up No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor
Black Up No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor

$27.50 at Sephora

Photo: black Up
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick
Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick

$38 at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Sagittarius
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

"Fun, adventurous and always willing to travel and learn—that is all Sagittarius energy. Sagittarius is the forever student with a passionate dedication to understanding the world and all beings in it. This fire sign is always on the move, so a quick and easy look is best—slick red or orange liquid lipstick or lip gloss, a brightening bb cream and some long-lasting mascara is perfect for the Sag on the go."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss
Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss

$22 at Bite Beauty

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Stay All Day® 10-In-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm With SPF 30
Stila Stay All Day 10-in-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm with SPF 30

$38 at Stila Cosmetics

Photo: Stila Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION LashCraft Have It All Mascara
Sephora Collection LashCraft Have It All Mascara

$12 at Sephora

Photo: SEPHORA COLLECTION
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Capricorn
Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

"This is the sign of hard work and ambition. Capricorn is always there for everyone—strong, steady, and ready to help whenever and wherever they can. They have a keen perception of people and can handle any bump in the road. Channel this sign by lining the inner corners of your eyes with a lighter color and focusing on a soft, bold brow."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Benefit Contour Pro
Benefit Contour Pro

$34 at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

$21 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner

$7 at Milani Cosmetics

Photo: Milani Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Aquarius
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)

"Rebellious, forward-thinking, worldly Aquarius is here to shake things up. Aquarian energy is here to move the needle and serve up something that has never been done before, just as they do in the world. This is a wild-card look—mix and match patterns and colors and dare to be as different as you can—face stickers, a heart drawn on with eyeliner by your eye, sparkles and metallics."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Too Faced Melted Matte-tallic Liquified Metallic Matte Lipstick
Too Faced Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Metallic Matte Lipstick

$21 at Macy's

Photo: Too Faced Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Lime Crime Plushies Sweet Blends Palette
Lime Crime Plushies Sweet Blends Palette

$22 at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION Metallic Temporary Tattoos
Sephora Collection Metallic Temporary Tattoos

$5 at Sephora

Photo: SEPHORA COLLECTION
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Pisces
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

"Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreaminess, intuition, perception and illusion. This water sign seems to have one foot on this planet and another foot in the ether. This is the perfect opportunity to think a little differently, just as Pisces would. Embrace your head in the stars and think cosmic, celestial-themed body glitter around your eyes and as a highlight."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon

$25 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter
Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter

$30 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick
Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick

$19 at Ciate London

Photo: Ciate London
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Aries
Aries (March 21 – April 19)

"This is the look to go for when you want to radiate passion, strength and courage. Aries is a fire sign—they are warriors and let the fire in their hearts blaze their path. Rock this look by focusing on your eyes, the place where your passion can be conveyed, and add a bold red shadow and liner look. Add a red lip for an extra burst of confidence to speak your truth when you need to."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NYX Matte Lipstick
NYX Matte Lipstick

$6 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NARS 7 Deadly Sins Audacious Lip Palette
NARS 7 Deadly Sins Audacious Lip Palette

$52 at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Axiology Natural Lipstick
Axiology Natural Lipstick

$30 at Axiology Beauty

Photo: Axiology Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Taurus
Taurus (April 20 – May 21)

"Sensual, tenacious Taureans are as earthy as they are independent. This is the sign to turn toward when you need to spark ambition and feel rooted, focused and grounded on the Earth. Taureans are known for their luxurious nature—so think a luminous, nourishing, antioxidant foundation that will make your skin feel great and help give you a flawless complexion, even after you take your makeup off."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation

$54 at ILIA Beauty

Photo: ILIA Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint

$42 at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation

$15 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Gemini
Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

"Gemini seem to have a pretty bad rap, but in reality, this sign, represented by the twins, is curious, witty, sociable, and communicative, constantly giving and receiving information. Your look should be reflective of their excitement and communication, so focus on the lips—the brighter and bolder the better, like shades of pink and purple. You definitely want something long-lasting, because the gift of gab can certainly wear out your color. People will definitely be paying attention to what you have to say!"

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick

$37 at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

Photo: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick

$19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Maybelline Color Sensational® Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Cancer
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

"The sensitive water sign Cancer is deeply connected to the home and to family. Cancers want to give and receive love and appreciation and are fiercely protective. They are ruled by the moon and deeply tied to their emotions. Nourish your sympathetic side by focusing inward, taking a deep breath and closing your eyes. Add a blue or silver metallic eyeliner and dark shadow to represent the night sky."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition)
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition)

$34 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua XL Color Paint Shadow
Make Up for Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Shadow

$25 at Make Up for Ever

Photo: MAKE UP FOR EVER
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | e.l.f. Satin Eyeliner
e.l.f. Satin Eyeliner

$1 at Target

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Leo
Leo (July 23 – August 22)

"Lionhearted Leo is fun, bold, exuberant, vivacious and proud. This is the perfect look to embrace when you need to radiate your confidence and own yourself unapologetically. Leo is related to the sun, so bright, eye-catching, luminous highlighter to blind the haters and rock your radiant self would be a perfect fit for this sign."

Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | FLOWER Beauty Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby
Flower Beauty Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby

$11 at Flower Beauty

Photo: FLOWER Beauty
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Complexion Booster
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Complexion Booster

$44 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter

$32 at Stila Cosmetics

Photo: Stila Cosmetics

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Saturated Knits That Will Take You From Summer to Fall

Saturated Knits That Will Take You From Summer to Fall
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Virgo
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Libra
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Velour Just a Hint Lashes
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Scorpio
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | black Up No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Sagittarius
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Stay All Day® 10-In-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm With SPF 30
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION LashCraft Have It All Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Capricorn
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Benefit Contour Pro
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Aquarius
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Too Faced Melted Matte-tallic Liquified Metallic Matte Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Lime Crime Plushies Sweet Blends Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | SEPHORA COLLECTION Metallic Temporary Tattoos
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Pisces
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Aries
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NYX Matte Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NARS 7 Deadly Sins Audacious Lip Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Axiology Natural Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Taurus
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Gemini
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Kat Von D Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Maybelline Color Sensational® Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Cancer
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition)
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua XL Color Paint Shadow
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | e.l.f. Satin Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Leo
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | FLOWER Beauty Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Complexion Booster
  • STYLECASTER | Astrology-Inspired Makeup Guide | Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share