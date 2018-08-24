How to Embody the Astrological Signs and Find Magic in Your Mundane Makeup Routine

If you swear by a weekly or even daily horoscope, then you’re already familiar with the traits of your sun, moon and even rising sign. And while monthly readings are the most common type of predictor according to the cosmos, it’s rare to get the type of advice that encourages you to switch up your beauty routine. For Ani Feslise, astrology expert and founder of the new brand Kozmic Ryder, makeup actually provides the perfect opportunity to channel the biggest and boldest traits of your sign.
“Each morning I wake up with a list of things to take on that day. After making my coffee and brushing my teeth, I began applying my makeup,” she says. “This is my divine opportunity to use color and makeup tricks to act as my war paint to take the day by storm. Depending on my tasks and what’s going on in the cosmos, I use makeup to help embody the signs.”
Need to get organized? Why not embody Virgo vibes? Need a little adventure? Feslise says Sagittarius energy is here to help you rock your endeavors. Ahead, an expert-approved guide for the tips and tricks you need to celebrate your sun sign this upcoming fall season and beyond.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
"Need to focus on the details? Need some organization and structure? That’s Virgo’s vibe. On the days you need to be in service to others and get all your ducks in a row—this is the look to go for. Embrace sharp, clear lines—a perfect contour, and intricate and earth-toned eyeliner patterns."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Sephora Collection 12hr Colorful Contour Eyeliner
Photo:
SEPHORA COLLECTION
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Photo:
Stila Cosmetics
Libra (September 23 – October 23)
"Charming, flirtatious, lovely Libra is ruled by Venus and loves to get dolled up! Libra is a natural giver and able to find balance, beauty and harmony in every situation. This is a perfect time to embrace your adorable self—bright blush on your cheekbones, falsies to bat your pretty eyes, and a sparkly eyeshadow to shoot them the perfect look."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Velour Just a Hint Lashes
Photo:
Velour
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Photo:
Hourglass Cosmetics
Jouer Cosmetics Blush Bouquet Dual Blush Palette
Photo:
Jouer Cosmetics
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
"Deep, mysterious, seemingly dark Scorpio is known as one of the sexiest signs. That is because Scorpio is intense, powerful and unafraid of the darkness or unknown. This is the sign to embody when you want to keep them guessing and embrace change fearlessly. Scorpio’s intensity radiates from their eyes, so a perfect sharp and prominent winged eyeliner will draw everyone’s attention to what you’re setting out. Dark lipsticks will also reflect the secretive and mysterious ways of Scorpio."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Kat Von D Dagger Tattoo Liner
Photo:
Kat Von D Beauty
Black Up No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor
Photo:
black Up
Pat McGrath Matte Trance Lipstick
Photo:
Pat McGrath Labs
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
"Fun, adventurous and always willing to travel and learn—that is all Sagittarius energy. Sagittarius is the forever student with a passionate dedication to understanding the world and all beings in it. This fire sign is always on the move, so a quick and easy look is best—slick red or orange liquid lipstick or lip gloss, a brightening bb cream and some long-lasting mascara is perfect for the Sag on the go."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Bite Beauty French Press Lip Gloss
Photo:
Bite Beauty
Stila Stay All Day 10-in-1 HD Illuminating Beauty Balm with SPF 30
Photo:
Stila Cosmetics
Sephora Collection LashCraft Have It All Mascara
Photo:
SEPHORA COLLECTION
Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)
"This is the sign of hard work and ambition. Capricorn is always there for everyone—strong, steady, and ready to help whenever and wherever they can. They have a keen perception of people and can handle any bump in the road. Channel this sign by lining the inner corners of your eyes with a lighter color and focusing on a soft, bold brow."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Benefit Contour Pro
Photo:
Benefit Cosmetics
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Eyeliner
Photo:
Milani Cosmetics
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
"Rebellious, forward-thinking, worldly Aquarius is here to shake things up. Aquarian energy is here to move the needle and serve up something that has never been done before, just as they do in the world. This is a wild-card look—mix and match patterns and colors and dare to be as different as you can—face stickers, a heart drawn on with eyeliner by your eye, sparkles and metallics."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Too Faced Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Metallic Matte Lipstick
Photo:
Too Faced Cosmetics
Lime Crime Plushies Sweet Blends Palette
Photo:
Lime Crime
Sephora Collection Metallic Temporary Tattoos
Photo:
SEPHORA COLLECTION
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
"Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreaminess, intuition, perception and illusion. This water sign seems to have one foot on this planet and another foot in the ether. This is the perfect opportunity to think a little differently, just as Pisces would. Embrace your head in the stars and think cosmic, celestial-themed body glitter around your eyes and as a highlight."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
Photo:
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter
Photo:
Kat Von D Beauty
Ciate London Glitter Flip Liquid Lipstick
Photo:
Ciate London
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
"This is the look to go for when you want to radiate passion, strength and courage. Aries is a fire sign—they are warriors and let the fire in their hearts blaze their path. Rock this look by focusing on your eyes, the place where your passion can be conveyed, and add a bold red shadow and liner look. Add a red lip for an extra burst of confidence to speak your truth when you need to."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
NYX Matte Lipstick
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics
NARS 7 Deadly Sins Audacious Lip Palette
Photo:
NARS Cosmetics
Axiology Natural Lipstick
Photo:
Axiology Beauty
Taurus (April 20 – May 21)
"Sensual, tenacious Taureans are as earthy as they are independent. This is the sign to turn toward when you need to spark ambition and feel rooted, focused and grounded on the Earth. Taureans are known for their luxurious nature—so think a luminous, nourishing, antioxidant foundation that will make your skin feel great and help give you a flawless complexion, even after you take your makeup off."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
ILIA Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
Photo:
ILIA Beauty
Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint
Photo:
Milk Makeup
NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics
Gemini (May 21 – June 21)
"Gemini seem to have a pretty bad rap, but in reality, this sign, represented by the twins, is curious, witty, sociable, and communicative, constantly giving and receiving information. Your look should be reflective of their excitement and communication, so focus on the lips—the brighter and bolder the better, like shades of pink and purple. You definitely want something long-lasting, because the gift of gab can certainly wear out your color. People will definitely be paying attention to what you have to say!"
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lipstick
Photo:
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Creme Lipstick
Photo:
Kat Von D Beauty
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lip Color
Photo:
Maybelline
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
"The sensitive water sign Cancer is deeply connected to the home and to family. Cancers want to give and receive love and appreciation and are fiercely protective. They are ruled by the moon and deeply tied to their emotions. Nourish your sympathetic side by focusing inward, taking a deep breath and closing your eyes. Add a blue or silver metallic eyeliner and dark shadow to represent the night sky."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (CLF Edition)
Photo:
Fenty Beauty
Make Up for Ever Aqua XL Color Paint Shadow
Photo:
MAKE UP FOR EVER
e.l.f. Satin Eyeliner
Photo:
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
"Lionhearted Leo is fun, bold, exuberant, vivacious and proud. This is the perfect look to embrace when you need to radiate your confidence and own yourself unapologetically. Leo is related to the sun, so bright, eye-catching, luminous highlighter to blind the haters and rock your radiant self would be a perfect fit for this sign."
Photo:
ImaxTree.
Flower Beauty Glisten Up Highlighter Chubby
Photo:
FLOWER Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Complexion Booster
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter
Photo:
Stila Cosmetics