StyleCaster
Share

ASOS Makeup Has Arrived Stateside and Everything Is Under $20

What's hot
StyleCaster

ASOS Makeup Has Arrived Stateside and Everything Is Under $20

Nikki Brown
by
1 Shares
ASOS Makeup Has Arrived Stateside and Everything Is Under $20
5 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Anyone who has shopped on ASOS will admit it’s the fashion blackhole of their dreams. The number of items offered by the go-to shopping site is probably in the hundreds of thousands, making it impossible to buy just one thing. Combine that with the never-ending stream of sales and you’re looking at a one stop shop for your closet any time of year.

MORE: The Newest Under-$10 Beauty Bargains for Fall

Although ASOS has always offered beauty products as well, we’ve never really paid attention to them until now. Last month, the brand launched its first ever namesake brand with pretty much every makeup product pros and novices alike need on their vanity. There’s roll-on highlighters, push-up eyeliner, and even glitter pots, all of which don’t cost more than $20. And the packaging is mostly millennial pink, so it’ll sit pretty whenever you’re not actually using it.

MORE: 10 Orange Lipsticks to Wear This Fall

We were pretty disappointed to see it exclusively launch overseas last month, but at last, the affordable range has finally made its stateside debut. Prepare to feed your ASOS obsession even more by checking out five of our favorite picks from the newly launched line below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5
ASOS Pushy Liner
ASOS Eye Liner Twist Up Pencil

ASOS Make-Up Eye Liner Twist Up Pencil in Pushy

$8; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Highlighter
ASOS Chubby Highlighter Stick

ASOS Make-Up Chubby Highlighter Stick in Flawed

$14.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Liquid Liner
ASOS Liquid Eye Liner

ASOS Make-Up Liquid Eye Liner in Vigilant

$9.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Liquid Lipstick
ASOS Matte Liquid Lipstick

ASOS Make-Up Matte Liquid Lipstick in Immersed

$11.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
ASOS Matte Lipstick
ASOS Satin Lipstick

ASOS Make-Up Satin Lipstick in Frosty

$11.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Newest Under-$10 Beauty Bargains for Fall

The Newest Under-$10 Beauty Bargains for Fall
  • ASOS Pushy Liner
  • ASOS Highlighter
  • ASOS Liquid Liner
  • ASOS Liquid Lipstick
  • ASOS Matte Lipstick
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share