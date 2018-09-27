The Must-Follow Asian Bloggers With Endless Beauty Knowledge

In the expansive world of beauty bloggers and vloggers, one thing is certain—there are some seriously talented Asian artists out there. From the maverick Michelle Phan to newer faces, Instagram and YouTube audiences are seeing more and more Asian representation, and it is amazing and much needed.

As the seasons are shifting, look to these 11 influencers for when you need to know which moisturizer will save dry skin and what dark lip techniques will make your lips stand out the most. Honestly, look to them all year round because they will no doubt have endless beauty knowledge.