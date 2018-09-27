StyleCaster
The Must-Follow Asian Bloggers With Endless Beauty Knowledge

The Must-Follow Asian Bloggers With Endless Beauty Knowledge

The Must-Follow Asian Bloggers With Endless Beauty Knowledge
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

In the expansive world of beauty bloggers and vloggers, one thing is certain—there are some seriously talented Asian artists out there. From the maverick Michelle Phan to newer faces, Instagram and YouTube audiences are seeing more and more Asian representation, and it is amazing and much needed.

As the seasons are shifting, look to these 11 influencers for when you need to know which moisturizer will save dry skin and what dark lip techniques will make your lips stand out the most. Honestly, look to them all year round because they will no doubt have endless beauty knowledge.

View this post on Instagram

so lush. 🌿

View this post on Instagram

so lush. 🌿

Michelle Phan

The original beauty vlogger, Phan got her start on YouTube in 2008 when her Lady Gaga makeup tutorials went viral, and she has since paved the way for beauty influencers. The Vietnamese-American beauty powerhouse has shied away from social media to pursue more of the business side of the industry, but she still has 8M+ YouTube subscribers and 2M+ Instagram followers. She founded the popular boxed subscription service Ipsy and her own cosmetics line called Em Cosmetics, and she has written a book.

Photo: Instagram @michellephan.
Patrick Starr

Born Patrick Simondac, the beauty content creator is from Orlando and is Filipino-American. Starr, 28, was one of the first "makeup men" on YouTube and has been filming since 2013. He has done multiple collections with MAC Cosmetics, amassed 4.5 M+ followers on Instagram, sings, executive produces E!'s Snapchat show Face Forward, started an influencer management company called the Beauty Coop, and still films YouTube content—what kind of coffee is he drinking??

Photo: Instagram @patrickstarrr.
Joanna Vongphuomy

Vongphuomy, who found fame on Instagram through viral one-minute makeup tutorials, is Laotian-American and from Providence, RI, but she now resides in California. She has more than 100K YouTube subscribers and more than 136K Instagram followers. Her videos feature everything from natural makeup how-tos to fantasy-inspired full-glam looks.

Photo: Instagram @jvongphoumy.
View this post on Instagram

i woke up like this

View this post on Instagram

i woke up like this

Nikita Dragun

Vietnamese blogger and transgender activist Dragun has a huge following on social media (1.7M+ on YouTube, 2.9M+ on Instagram). She's a force in the beauty and transgender YouTube communities and covers everything from makeup product reviews to commentary on LGBT+ subjects.

Photo: Instagram @nikita_dragun.
Bretman Rock

The Filipino YouTuber, and former Viner, gained notoriety for his beauty looks as well as his comedy style. His hilarious videos have gained him a massively impressive 10.5M+ Instagram followers and 4.2M+ subscribers on YouTube. He also recently collaborated with Morphe on a highlighter palette.

Photo: Instagram @bretmanrock.
View this post on Instagram

barry tryna steal the show 😏 wearing: @kyliecosmetics summer palette @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in medium + maneater liquid eyeliner @baddieblashes in instahoe @farsalicare skintune blur primer @narsissist longwear radiant foundation in barcelona + climax mascara @benefitcosmetics brow contour 4-in-1 defining highlighter pencil in medium brown + hoola bronzer @lauramercier translucent powder @artistcouture illuminati highlighter @kkwbeauty creme nude lipstick 03 @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #tartecosmetics #baddieblashes #farsali #nars #narsfoundation #lauramercier #artistcouture #kkwbeauty #kimkardashian #urbandecaycosmetics #makeuptutorial #makeup #wakeupandmakeup #benefitcosmetics #1929galore

View this post on Instagram

barry tryna steal the show 😏 wearing: @kyliecosmetics summer palette @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in medium + maneater liquid eyeliner @baddieblashes in instahoe @farsalicare skintune blur primer @narsissist longwear radiant foundation in barcelona + climax mascara @benefitcosmetics brow contour 4-in-1 defining highlighter pencil in medium brown + hoola bronzer @lauramercier translucent powder @artistcouture illuminati highlighter @kkwbeauty creme nude lipstick 03 @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #tartecosmetics #baddieblashes #farsali #nars #narsfoundation #lauramercier #artistcouture #kkwbeauty #kimkardashian #urbandecaycosmetics #makeuptutorial #makeup #wakeupandmakeup #benefitcosmetics #1929galore

Heart Defensor Telagaarta

Born and raised in the Philippines, Telegaarta rose to fame on YouTube and is best known for her hair videos, although she does cover other subjects like shopping hauls, lifestyle, and makeup reviews. She currently lives in L.A. (most beauty bloggers make this move) and has more than 2.2M subscribers on YouTube.

Photo: Instagram @thatsheart.
Jenn Im

This Korean-American beauty and style blogger has such a cute YouTube handle (clothesencounters). Aside from just getting hitched a few months ago (Congrats!), Im vlogs about her travels, fashion tips, favorite products, and other lifestyle subjects to her 2.2M+ YouTube subscribers.

Photo: Instagram @imjennim.
View this post on Instagram

เรามาเข้าป่ากันเถอะ 🐝 วันนี้ใส่ผ้าภูอัคนี หรือ ผ้าย้อมดินภูเขาไฟค่ะ กับผ้าตีนแดงที่นำไปตัดเป็นกางเกงใส่สบายๆ พร้อมลุยเข้าป่ากัน 😊 สีน่ารักมากๆ และทาลิปสติกสีเดียวกันกับชุดด้วยค่ะ 🤩 ของ @threecosmeticsthailand จาก collection The Siam Journey สี T01 (Optimistic Orchid) ซึ่ง #threecosmeticsthailand ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจมาจากบ้านเราเนี่ยแหละ มารอดูกันว่าการเข้าป่าครั้งนี้ของแพร ได้อะไรกลับออกมาบ้าง #BreathofBuriram #PearypieamazingThailand

View this post on Instagram

เรามาเข้าป่ากันเถอะ 🐝 วันนี้ใส่ผ้าภูอัคนี หรือ ผ้าย้อมดินภูเขาไฟค่ะ กับผ้าตีนแดงที่นำไปตัดเป็นกางเกงใส่สบายๆ พร้อมลุยเข้าป่ากัน 😊 สีน่ารักมากๆ และทาลิปสติกสีเดียวกันกับชุดด้วยค่ะ 🤩 ของ @threecosmeticsthailand จาก collection The Siam Journey สี T01 (Optimistic Orchid) ซึ่ง #threecosmeticsthailand ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจมาจากบ้านเราเนี่ยแหละ มารอดูกันว่าการเข้าป่าครั้งนี้ของแพร ได้อะไรกลับออกมาบ้าง #BreathofBuriram #PearypieamazingThailand

Amata Chittasenee

The U.S.-born Thai blogger and makeup artist has 1.5M+ Instagram followers and has already collaborated with brands like Too Faced and Shiseido. Her colorful photos of all her travels are especially mesmerizing to look at. She has a unique and amazing sense of design.

Photo: Instagram @pearypie.
Sophia Chang

The Korean lifestyle and beauty vlogger does step-by-step makeup technique tutorials and also shares fun videos like one of her and her mom doing Zumba. What's not to love? Her Instagram bio reads, "My life as a mood board," and her content does not disappoint.

Photo: Instagram @sophiachang.
Chriselle Lim

Known for her polished fashion collection, Lim also takes the time to post about her favorite makeup products, beauty tips, and life hacks on her blog. The Korean-American blogger is also expecting her second child! (#mominspiration!)

Photo: Instagram @chrisellelim.
View this post on Instagram

My birthday makeup look is now up on my channel! This was a v different kind of video because I discuss dating and being on YouTube with a couple stories I never thought I would talk about on my channel. Grab a snack & click the link in my bio 🥡 BASE: @yslbeauty Touché Eclat Blur Primer @toofaced Shadow Insurance • FACE: @diormakeup Airflash Spray Foundation @toofaced Born This Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer @bobbibrown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation @maccosmetics x Aaliyah Baby Girl Bronzing Powder @sulwhasoo.us Radiance Blusher, Coral Harmony @artistcouture x @jackieaina Diamond Glow Powder, La Peach • EYES/BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Wiz & Brow Duo, Granite @ilmakiage Color Boss, Back Off/Own It @urbandecaycosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, Torch @lancomeofficial CILS Booster XL @toofaced Better Than Sex Mascara • LIPS: @narsissist Powermatte Lip Pigment, Don’t Stop #motd

View this post on Instagram

My birthday makeup look is now up on my channel! This was a v different kind of video because I discuss dating and being on YouTube with a couple stories I never thought I would talk about on my channel. Grab a snack & click the link in my bio 🥡 BASE: @yslbeauty Touché Eclat Blur Primer @toofaced Shadow Insurance • FACE: @diormakeup Airflash Spray Foundation @toofaced Born This Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer @bobbibrown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation @maccosmetics x Aaliyah Baby Girl Bronzing Powder @sulwhasoo.us Radiance Blusher, Coral Harmony @artistcouture x @jackieaina Diamond Glow Powder, La Peach • EYES/BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Wiz & Brow Duo, Granite @ilmakiage Color Boss, Back Off/Own It @urbandecaycosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, Torch @lancomeofficial CILS Booster XL @toofaced Better Than Sex Mascara • LIPS: @narsissist Powermatte Lip Pigment, Don’t Stop #motd

Stephanie Villa

The Spanish and Chinese vlogger is edgier than most, but that just makes her more intriguing. Villa, 28, is tattooed and sometimes rocks a septum piercing. She's good friends with Jenn Im (She was a bridesmaid at her wedding!) and posts videos on product reviews, dating, and travel to her 300K+ YouTube subscribers.

Photo: Instagram @soothingsista.

