The Must-Follow Asian Bloggers With Endless Beauty Knowledge

In the expansive world of beauty bloggers and vloggers, one thing is certain—there are some seriously talented Asian artists out there. From the maverick Michelle Phan to newer faces, Instagram and YouTube audiences are seeing more and more Asian representation, and it is amazing and much needed.
As the seasons are shifting, look to these 11 influencers for when you need to know which moisturizer will save dry skin and what dark lip techniques will make your lips stand out the most. Honestly, look to them all year round because they will no doubt have endless beauty knowledge.
😭⭐️HAPPY LAUNCH DAY OF MY 4th collection with @maccosmetics DESTINATION DIVA! It’s available online NOW! Snatch the kits now! It’s literally my favorite collection thus far! I’m wearing “Ultimate Diva” on my lips!! #macpatrickstarrr https://m.maccosmetics.com/collections-mac-patrick-starrr-4
Cant deny how cute the Museum of Ice Cream x @sc collection is. The pigmentation in the "Dream Team" palette is so vibrant, I love it! One of my favorite products is the "Let Them Eat Popsicles", such a nice lip stain but the best part is the delicious smell. This collection is only available for a limited time on Sephora.com so be sure to check it out. #SephoraCollection #MOICxSC #ad
barry tryna steal the show 😏 wearing: @kyliecosmetics summer palette @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer in medium + maneater liquid eyeliner @baddieblashes in instahoe @farsalicare skintune blur primer @narsissist longwear radiant foundation in barcelona + climax mascara @benefitcosmetics brow contour 4-in-1 defining highlighter pencil in medium brown + hoola bronzer @lauramercier translucent powder @artistcouture illuminati highlighter @kkwbeauty creme nude lipstick 03 @urbandecaycosmetics all nighter setting spray #kyliecosmetics #kyliejenner #tartecosmetics #baddieblashes #farsali #nars #narsfoundation #lauramercier #artistcouture #kkwbeauty #kimkardashian #urbandecaycosmetics #makeuptutorial #makeup #wakeupandmakeup #benefitcosmetics #1929galore
Quick selfie check before heading out. Anyone guilty of doing this too? 🙋🏻♀️ I created this look using all @JOAHbeauty products. Head to their page to check out full product deets! I like it and you'll like it too! n_n We're also doing a giveaway! If you'd like to win a basket of #JOAHbeauty goodies: 1. Tag 2 friends in the comments 2. Follow me and @JOAHbeauty here on IG Winner will be picked on Sept. 7th! Open to U.S. residents only. #ad
เรามาเข้าป่ากันเถอะ 🐝 วันนี้ใส่ผ้าภูอัคนี หรือ ผ้าย้อมดินภูเขาไฟค่ะ กับผ้าตีนแดงที่นำไปตัดเป็นกางเกงใส่สบายๆ พร้อมลุยเข้าป่ากัน 😊 สีน่ารักมากๆ และทาลิปสติกสีเดียวกันกับชุดด้วยค่ะ 🤩 ของ @threecosmeticsthailand จาก collection The Siam Journey สี T01 (Optimistic Orchid) ซึ่ง #threecosmeticsthailand ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจมาจากบ้านเราเนี่ยแหละ มารอดูกันว่าการเข้าป่าครั้งนี้ของแพร ได้อะไรกลับออกมาบ้าง #BreathofBuriram #PearypieamazingThailand
Happy Monday! I’ve been getting a lot of requests on my recent makeup. I’ve been using some new products that have been giving me the craziest glow (and FYI I actually don’t have the pregnancy “glow” this time around. My skin actually got worse and I’ve had to fake it with makeup and also different skincare products). Anyways full breakdown on my current makeup situation and obsessed with coral everything. ✨ link in bio @thechrisellefactor
My birthday makeup look is now up on my channel! This was a v different kind of video because I discuss dating and being on YouTube with a couple stories I never thought I would talk about on my channel. Grab a snack & click the link in my bio 🥡 BASE: @yslbeauty Touché Eclat Blur Primer @toofaced Shadow Insurance • FACE: @diormakeup Airflash Spray Foundation @toofaced Born This Way Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer @bobbibrown Skin Weightless Powder Foundation @maccosmetics x Aaliyah Baby Girl Bronzing Powder @sulwhasoo.us Radiance Blusher, Coral Harmony @artistcouture x @jackieaina Diamond Glow Powder, La Peach • EYES/BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Wiz & Brow Duo, Granite @ilmakiage Color Boss, Back Off/Own It @urbandecaycosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, Torch @lancomeofficial CILS Booster XL @toofaced Better Than Sex Mascara • LIPS: @narsissist Powermatte Lip Pigment, Don’t Stop #motd