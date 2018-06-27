Ashley Tisdale Dyed Her Hair Buttery Blonde and Cut It into a Soft Undercut Bob

Ashley Tisdale is ready for summer with a fresh cut and color. The 32-year-old actress, who cut and colored her hair into a dramatic ombré bob a few weeks ago, changed up her look again—this time, with a soft undercut and buttery blonde hair.

The “High School Musical” star showed off her new hair on Tuesday with an Instagram of her feeling her fresh ‘do. The picture featured Tisdale with her hands through her hair, as her fingers showed off her new cut and color: a soft undercut bob which transitioned from dark, brunette roots to light, buttery blonde. “New hair, who dis🙋🏼‍♀️,” Tisdale wrote in the caption.

Before:

After:

Tisdale’s blonde was done by hair colorist Justin Anderson (who is also responsible for Leighton Meester‘s recently dyed brunette hair), while her cut was done by stylist Anh Co Tran, who has also worked with stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Though Tisdale isn’t a natural blonde, the golden color is what made her a household name when she starred as Sharpay Evans in 2006’s fan favorite, “High School Musical.” In fact, Tisdale, a natural brunette, dyed her hair blonde when she was cast in the Disney Channel movie and the color soon became synonymous with her look.

With Tisdale going back to blonde and Meester going back to brunette, it seems like more and more celebrities are returning to the colors that made them household names for ’90s and ’00s kids, regardless of what their natural shade might be. We’re taking bets on who’s next.