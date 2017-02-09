Ashley Tisdale Just Dyed Her Hair Brown and Looks Unrecognizable

OK, we’ll be the first to admit that our view of Ashley Tisdale has been somewhat stunted since 2006, when she appeared as the infamous Sharpay Evans in High School Musical. And yes, we agree it’s totally unfair, because it’s been a decade, and she’s a real human being, and blah, blah, blah, but we can’t help it—her blonde hair is forever burned into our brains. Well, until today, when Tisdale dyed her hair brown and promptly blew the minds of every single 20-something-year-old.

Late last night, Tisdale Instagrammed a photo of herself wearing a leather biker jacket underneath a ridiculously pretty, choppy, layered, caramel-brown lob (trust us: The hair warrants that many adjectives). Her caption on the photo: “It’s a new dawn. It’s a new day. It’s a new life. And I’m feelin good,” along with a shout out to the hairstyling wizard behind it all, Kristin Ess (who recently took Jenna Dewan Tatum to long-as-hell lengths, and Lucy Hale to a choppy, texture bob). We’re not sure what’s in the Hollywood water right now that’s causing everyone to completely change their hair (maybe trying to hide from the current hellish doom that is 2017?), but we’re definitely digging the trends.

And yes, that feeling you have in your tummy right now is a deep, deep longing to be besties with Ess and have your hair changed into a beautiful work of art every single week. But until that happens, we’ll all just have to settle for staring at the pictures on Instagram, and then bringing them into our hairstylists and colorists for inspo. Fingers crossed they’re wizards, too.