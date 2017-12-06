Ashley Graham Thanks Magazine for Not Retouching Her Body for a Lingerie Photoshoot

As a pioneer in the body-positive movement, Ashley Graham has a zero-tolerance policy for Photoshop. So when she was asked to pose for a photoshoot for Vogue Italia, we trusted her to make sure the pictures were unedited and Photoshop-free. Of course, she didn’t disappoint. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old model posted a series of sizzling lingerie photos from the photoshoot, thanking Vogue Italia for leaving her body untouched and 100-percent real.

The photos, which included several black-and-white shots of Graham in lingerie, were for Vogue Italia‘s December 2017 Celebration Issue, highlighting diversity in beauty. After Vogue Italia posted the photos, which were captioned with hashtags like #BeautyBeyondSize and #VogueLovesCurves, Graham reposted the shots on her own Instagram, thanking the magazine for leaving her body unPhotoshopped.

“When they don’t retouch you,” Graham captioned one of the pictures.

When they don’t retouch you- @vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:13am PST

💥 Celebrating curves and #BeautyBeyondSize in our December issue with a stunning @theashleygraham shot by @nathanielgoldberg ❤️ Hair Didier Malige Make-up Diane Kendal Manicure Honey @ Exposure NY Styling by George Cortina Set design Peter Klein #TheCelebrationIssue #AshleyGraham #VogueLovesCurves A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:58am PST

We can never get enough with Graham’s no-holds-barred take on how to improve body diversity in fashion. Check out the rest of her badass shots below.

💣 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:18am PST

@vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:42am PST

#italianvogue A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:44am PST

✨thank you to this amazing team!!✨ #vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:47am PST

Ok I’m done⚒ @vogueitalia A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

