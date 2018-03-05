Ashley Graham Drinks This Essential Oil Every Day to Beat Bloat

Whether she’s teaching us makeup hacks or dishing out tips on staying body-confident, Ashley Graham is a well of wisdom. Now, she’s helping us with our digestive system, too. In a recent interview with Glamour U.K., the 30-year-old model revealed the essential oil she swears by for beating bloat and keeping her digestive system happy—not to mention, her breath minty fresh.

In an article breaking down her wellness and skin-care secrets, Graham revealed that she drinks peppermint oil mixed with water every day to help with bloating. The model, who specifically swears by the brand Young Living Essential Oils, also ingests Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides daily to keep her hair, skin, nails, bones, and joints healthy and strong.

“I love mixing peppermint oil in my water to help with bloating. My favorite brand is by Young Living Essential Oils. I also take Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides for my hair, skin, nails, bones and joints,” she said.

According to registered dietician Amy Shapiro, who talked all about the health benefits of peppermint with The Cut, peppermint oil mixed with water—the most effective way to add peppermint in your diet—helps with a slew of digestive issues, including bloating, gas, and stomach cramps. The herb, which works as a decongestant to ease muscles, also helps with menstrual cramps, headaches, and allowing food that’s stuck in your digestive track easily move through your body. Essentially, it’s a win-win for almost anything.

Along with peppermint oil, Graham also revealed her secret to keeping her skin radiant and smooth all-day long: rose water. The model keeps a bottle with her wherever she goes so she can spritz some rose water on her skin to instantly hydrateand refresh herself. Rose water is known to maintain the skin’s pH balance, control excess oil, and help with inflammation, so Graham is clearly onto something by carrying it with her 24/7.

“I use rose water because it refreshes the skin and instantly makes it feel smooth. It can also be applied easily multiple times throughout the day,” she said.

What other secrets does Graham have up her sleeve? Clearly, we need to know them all.