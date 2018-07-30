Ashley Graham is Radiant in Up-Close and Personal Selfie

While most of us attempt selfies after applying makeup or during those late afternoon golden hours, Ashley Graham flips the script by taking her’s just before bed.

Last night, the model posted two selfies to Instagram, captioning them with the crescent moon emoji. We can’t remember the last time we got a few inches away from our faces for a photo, let alone going makeup-free like Graham did.

Although there is a filter on the photo, the 30-year-old radiates with glowing skin. We wholeheartedly agree with this commenter who said, “though I can’t achieve your perfect freckle situation, can you tell us what your skin regimen is? #glow.”

What might be even better than Graham’s beauty (which, we know, is hard), is how many people think the photo was taken 20 years ago due to the time stamp in the bottom left hand corner that reads July 29, 1998. True, it’s a bit deceiving, but Graham would’ve been nine or 10 years old in 1998— a far cry from what she looks like today. We’re not throwing shade toward those people; just appreciative of the laugh they gave us during our Monday afternoon lull.

At least we can all agree Graham’s aging seems non-existent and gets more beautiful as time goes on.