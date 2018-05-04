The Drugstore and Affordable Beauty Products Ashley Graham Swears By

Whether she’s on Revlon ads at your local drugstore or gracing the cover of dozens of magazines, Ashley Graham is everywhere. The 30-year-old is at the top of her modeling game, and she’s had jobs with big-name designers, such as Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors, and Christian Siriano, to prove it. But just because Graham is a top model doesn’t mean that she isn’t a fan of an affordable drugstore beauty product (or several) every now and then.
We’re rounding up the cheap buys that the “America’s Next Top Model” judge has sung the praises for in recent years. From the under-$5 mascara that she swears by to the all-purpose balm she uses for soft, supple lips, these products will give you a supermodel-like glow without breaking the bank. Find out what Graham buys at the drugstore ahead.
Aquaphor
For years, Graham has sung the praises of Aquaphor. The model credits the all-purpose skin-healing balm for her soft lips. Though she mainly uses the product for her pout, Graham is also known to dab it on other dry-skin areas or as a makeshift highlighter.
“I’m obsessed with Aquaphor. It heals everything. I use it on my elbows, my heels, my lips. Also if I don’t have a highlighter with me, I put it on as a highlighter. It’s really, really great," Graham told People.
$13 at Target
Photo:
Aquaphor
Vaseline
To keep the rest of her body moisturized, especially while she sleeps, Graham keeps a tub of Vaseline on her bedside table, which she uses for her feet and elbows.
"I do that on my feet and my elbows. There’s a big, ugly thing of Vaseline next to my ugly mouth guards," she told XoJane.
$4 at Target
Photo:
Vaseline
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara
Graham's favorite drugstore product of all time is L'Oréal Paris's Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black. The under-$10 product is what she uses for her supermodel-long eyelashes.
"L'Oréal mascara in carbon black is my favorite drugstore product," Graham told E! News.
$5 at Amazon
Photo:
L'Oréal
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Hairspray
If you're looking for thick, defined eyebrows like Graham's, ditch the eyebrow gel and grab some hairspray. In a video for Vogue, the model revealed that she uses L'Oréal's Elnett Satin Hairspray, which she sprays on a spoolie and brushes up her eyebrows. “These suckers don’t move,” she said.
$11 at Amazon
Photo:
L'Oréal
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash
To keep herself fresh and BO-free during the summer, Graham told Vogue that she uses Dove's Deep Moisture Body Wash, which is her go-to product to wash the sand and saltwater off after the beach.
$5 at Target
Photo:
Dove
Johnson's Baby Oil
In an interview with StyleCaster, Graham's makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, revealed that he often uses Johnson's Baby Oil—yes, baby oil—in lieu of highlighter for her supermodel glow. Oquendo used the hack on Graham for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where he mixed a few drops of baby oil with Graham's foundation for glow-from-within look.
$4 at Walmart
Photo:
Johnson's
Crystal Body Deodorant Stick
If you look inside Graham's medicine cabinet, one product that you will be sure to find is Crystal natural deodorant, she told W. Though the product isn't a mainstay in drugstores, it is relatively cheap and mostly natural, so it's safer than most store-bought deodorants out there.
$7 at Amazon
Photo:
Crystal
The Body Shop Body Butter
Graham's favorite lotion, the Body Shop's Body Butter, is so appealing that whenever she opens a jar in a cab, her driver always asks what's that smell. She touted the moisturizer in an interview with E! News. "My easy buy, a yummy lotion, is the Moringa body butter," Graham told E! News.
$12 at The Body Shop
Photo:
The Body Shop