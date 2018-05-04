The Drugstore and Affordable Beauty Products Ashley Graham Swears By

Whether she’s on Revlon ads at your local drugstore or gracing the cover of dozens of magazines, Ashley Graham is everywhere. The 30-year-old is at the top of her modeling game, and she’s had jobs with big-name designers, such as Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors, and Christian Siriano, to prove it. But just because Graham is a top model doesn’t mean that she isn’t a fan of an affordable drugstore beauty product (or several) every now and then.

We’re rounding up the cheap buys that the “America’s Next Top Model” judge has sung the praises for in recent years. From the under-$5 mascara that she swears by to the all-purpose balm she uses for soft, supple lips, these products will give you a supermodel-like glow without breaking the bank. Find out what Graham buys at the drugstore ahead.