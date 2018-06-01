StyleCaster
Ashley Benson Let Her Natural Beauty Shine in a Makeup-Free Selfie

by
Ashley Benson
Photo: Getty Images

Whether it’s Brooklyn Decker‘s freckles or Emmy Rossum‘s glowing, glass-like skin, it seems like celebrities everywhere are ditching their heavy makeup and going au naturel for their millions of Instagram followers. The latest star to join the no-makeup club? Ashley Benson.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to share a stunning selfie without any makeup. The makeup-free picture showed the former “Pretty Little Liars” star in a robe in bed with bushy eyebrows, dewy skin, and a face sans a single cosmetics product. And though Benson didn’t confirm that the picture was entirely makeup-free (her brows might be filled in, but we’re inclined to believe that they’re naturally bold and beautiful), we’re having a hard time spotting a product on the actress’s gorgeous, glowing skin.

Ashley Benson

Photo: Instagram

It makes sense that Benson is known for her role on “Pretty Little Liars,” because she looks beautiful with and without makeup.

