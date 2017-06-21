Meet Armpit Tattoos: The Latest Beauty Trend That’s Taking Over Instagram

Welp, it’s official: Gone are the days when wearing a bold-as-hell smokey eye or dyeing your hair fiery-red was considered risky. ‘Cause whether people are carving their eyebrows or wearing light-up LED eyelashes, there’s a new, borderline-NSFW beauty trend taking over the Internet every five minutes. And if you needed more of a reminder that your beauty routine is boring as hell, meet the latest trend that’s blowing up our Insta feeds right now: armpit tattoos.

Yup, from intricate flowers to bright-red strawberries, armpit tattoos are the latest trend that the beauty world is obsessing over. But tbh, after the horror that was eyeball tattoos, we gotta say we’re high-key into these surprisingly pretty, delicate designs. Since they’re naturally concealed, they’re more or less a safe approach to a pretty daring trend—and considering your armpit skin is incredibly sensitive (anyone familiar with the hell that is waxing your pits?), we’re straight-up impressed by the thousands of people who’ve mustered up the courage for this seriously painful ink.

So, of course, we combed through Instagram and found the 10 prettiest, inspo-worthy armpit tattoos for your viewing pleasure. See all 10 ahead, and who knows, maybe you’ll feel a burst of inspiration when you swipe on your deodorant tomorrow morning.