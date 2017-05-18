WHOA: Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair an Insane Red

‘Tis the season for hair changes, and we’re officially at the point where we have major FOMO over the constant choppings and dyeings of Hollywood. We mean, first, it was Lucy Hale’s jet-black, sleek-as-hell bob, then Zoë Kravitz’s platinum, textured pixie cut, and then Vanessa Hudgens’ chin-grazing lob, and just when we thought we had a momentary break from the hair inspo insanity, Ariel Winter lived up to her namesake and just dyed her hair bright, “Little Mermaid”-esque red.

Yesterday, Winter posted a video of herself to Instagram stories, showing her deep-brown hair hanging long around her face, with the caption, “Bye bye brown hair,” and then radio silence for the last 16 hours, with no photos of or updates on the new hair. That is, until she stepped outside in Hollywood last night and was promptly swarmed by the paparazzi, who captured her new, deep-red hair color in a zillion terrible photos. (Uh, we’re sorry these are the best photos that exist of you and your new hair right now, Ariel).

In the photos, Winter is wearing a pink baseball cap over her hair, with just two long, face-framing sections of red hair hanging down the sides. Though there’s no word yet on who’s responsible for the transformation, Winter is shown carrying a Unite tote bag, so we’re going to put our money on the Unite salon—unless, of course, this is a huge, elaborate rouse, and Winter’s new hair is just a wig, with Unite being in on the joke. Hey, crazier Hollywood beauty things have happened. Regardless, we’re really digging Winter’s new “Little Mermaid” hair color, and now we’re stuck with even more FOMO then before. Maybe it’s time we finally call up our colorist, too? Uh, brb.