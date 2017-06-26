Ariel Winter’s Beauty Evolution Since 2008 Is Seriously Shocking

Guess what? Unless you’ve got a “Benjamin Button” situation going on, people age. We mean, sorry for stating the obvious, but somehow each and every time one of our beloved child stars begins to morph into a makeup-wearing, risqué-photo-taking teenager, the Internet works itself into an outraged frenzy (see: Miley Cyrus). So, of course, when “Modern Family’s” Ariel Winter transformed from the cute and nerdy Alex Dunphy to a full-blown, 19-year-old (equally as cute) stranger, we basically couldn’t hang and started going through her old photos as if we were her mother.

And as much as we keep reminding ourselves that Winter’s change was inevitable, we have to admit that her beauty transformation is pretty damn shocking. From her 2010 hairspray-coated, spiral-y curls, to her 2015 blue dip-dyed waves, Winter has undergone 25 hair changes (!!!) in a span of nine years. And we gotta say, some of them are actually super inspo-worthy, like her recent jet-black, shoulder-length chop. So, because our beauty-obsessed selves love documenting and staring at before-and-afters, we combed through all of Winter’s red-carpet and event appearances and pulled 25 of her best beauty looks for your viewing pleasure. See the photos, ahead, and in the meantime, we’ll be over here trying to invent an anti-aging machine for Millie Bobbby Brown and Rowan Blanchard.