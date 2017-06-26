Ariel Winter’s Beauty Evolution Since 2008 Is Seriously Shocking

Guess what? Unless you’ve got a “Benjamin Button” situation going on, people age. We mean, sorry for stating the obvious, but somehow each and every time one of our beloved child stars begins to morph into a makeup-wearing, risqué-photo-taking teenager, the Internet works itself into an outraged frenzy (see: Miley Cyrus). So, of course, when “Modern Family’s” Ariel Winter transformed from the cute and nerdy Alex Dunphy to a full-blown, 19-year-old (equally as cute) stranger, we basically couldn’t hang and started going through her old photos as if we were her mother.
And as much as we keep reminding ourselves that Winter’s change was inevitable, we have to admit that her beauty transformation is pretty damn shocking. From her 2010 hairspray-coated, spiral-y curls, to her 2015 blue dip-dyed waves, Winter has undergone 25 hair changes (!!!) in a span of nine years. And we gotta say, some of them are actually super inspo-worthy, like her recent jet-black, shoulder-length chop. So, because our beauty-obsessed selves love documenting and staring at before-and-afters, we combed through all of Winter’s red-carpet and event appearances and pulled 25 of her best beauty looks for your viewing pleasure. See the photos, ahead, and in the meantime, we’ll be over here trying to invent an anti-aging machine for Millie Bobbby Brown and Rowan Blanchard.
April 2008
At the premiere of “Speed Racer” in Los Angeles, California
April 2009
At the premiere of “Hannah Montana: The Movie” in Hollywood, California
March 2010
At Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California
October 2010
At Ubisoft’s launch of “Just Dance 2” in Hollywood, California
October 2010
At the 4th Annual Power of Youth Event in Hollywood, California
April 2011
At The Block Party on Wisteria Lane in Universal City, California
June 2011
At Nickelodeon’s iParty with Victorious Summer Party in West Hollywood, California
September 2011
At the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California
January 2012
At the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
June 2016
At the 16th Annual Global Green USA Millennium Awards in Santa Monica, California
August 2012
At the 11th Annual InStyle Summer Soiree in West Hollywood, California
September 2012
At the Premiere of “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part One” in Beverly Hills, California
January 2013
At the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California
May 2013
At Step Up Women’s Network 10th Annual Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills, California
January 2014
At the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
July 2014
At the premiere of “Planes: Fire & Rescue” in Hollywood, California
September 2014
At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, California
March 2015
At the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California
April 2016
At Glamour's Game Changers Lunch in West Hollywood, California
August 2016
At the 4th Annual Just Jared Summer Bash in Los Angeles, California
December 2016
At the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California
January 2017
At the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California
April 2017
At the H&M Loves Coachella Tent in Indio, California
May 2017
At ABC Family’s “Modern Family” ATAS Event in North Hollywood, California
June 2017
At the Dodgers Foundation’s 3rd Annual Blue Diamond Gala in Los Angeles, California
