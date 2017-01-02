Arianna Huffington’s Top Healthy Food, Fitness, and Sleep Tips

In the last few years, Arianna Huffington has made a fascinating career pivot from news media mogul to wellness guru. Last August, she announced she would leave the 11-year-old super-success Huffington Post to focus on Thrive Global, her new health and wellness company whose mission is to “end the epidemic of stress and burnout by offering companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance well-being and performance.”

While I’d been aware of Huffington’s message about the importance of sleep to health and success, I wanted to know more about her personal day-to-day wellness routine. Below, she lets STYLECASTER in on how she eats, exercises, and sleeps on an average day.

I start an average day by: Meditating.

For breakfast I had: Poached eggs and a (very hot) coffee.

For lunch I had: Salmon and fresh greens.

Today I snacked on: Goat cheese.

My go-to healthy drink is: Water!

The one thing I would never eat is: Cotton candy.

My favorite workout is: Hiking.

My guilty pleasure food is: Dark chocolate.

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is: Remembering how fantastic I felt after my last workout.

The next big health and fitness trend will be: Incorporating regular movement into our everyday lives.

My favorite healthy restaurant is: Lure for fresh fish.

My favorite healthy snack is: Raw nuts.

On Instagram I’m obsessed with following: DJ Khaled.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are: Lemons, organic vegetables, and feta cheese—I’m Greek!

My biggest health trip for travelers is: Prioritize your sleep.

My signature healthy dish is: Steamed cauliflower with lemon and olive oil.

The health app I couldn’t live without is: Thrive Global’s app Silo—I can feel the benefits to my health when I disconnect from technology.

The best part off my job is: Being inspired by stories from people around the world about how they are taking action to improve their own well-being.

My winter health tip is: Use the sun setting early as another reason to go to bed sooner.

My before-bed routine is: Escorting my phone outside my bedroom, taking a hot bath with epsom salts, and writing.