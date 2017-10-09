Ariana Grande Debuts Pretty New Pale Gray Hair Color

We can generally trust Ariana Grande to stay consistent with her beauty looks, especially when it comes to high ponytails and peachy makeup. And though she’s occasionally switched up her hair color, playing with red, auburn, and ombré brown, the 24-year-old singer never distances herself too far from her usual color wheel—until now. On Sunday, Grande debuted the prettiest pale gray hair that’ll have you saying, “YAAASSS.”

Grande showed off her new ‘do on Instagram, where she posted a picture of her pouting at the camera as her just-dyed gray hair, tied in her signature high pony with tiny braided buns, cascaded down her shoulders. Judging from her caption, Grande’s followers couldn’t tell exactly what color her new hair was (filters can confuse!). To set the record straight, Grande captioned her photo, “btw [sic] (it’s grey).”

btw i (it's grey) A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Grande’s dye-job was the work of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who’s also styled Jennifer Lopez and is also the mastermind behind Kim Kardashian‘s current platinum silver locks.

And though we can never be sure whether Grande’s hair colors are permanent or temporary (she fooled us once with a pastel purple wig), we’re holding out hope that this one is the real deal.

Who loves @arianagrande silver hair as much as me? 💖 #chrisappletonhair A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT