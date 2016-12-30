The 7 Best Anti-Static Products for Winter Hair

It seems wholly unfair that our big reward for dragging ourselves out of bed and into work on a 12-degree winter day (with a face-freezing wind chill) is not only a bad case of hat hair, but a veil of stubborn, shock-inducing static that hangs around until dinner.

And though you can’t control the lack of moisture in the air—which, when paired with dry hair, causes static electricity—you can have an arsenal of products on hand that stop, and even prevent, static winter hair from happening.

So we rounded up the best smoothers and de-frizzers that actually stop static without weighing down your hair, and no, not one of them requires you to rub a dryer sheet on your head. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then try them out for yourself today, lest you continue to look like you accidentally got electrocuted on your way to work.