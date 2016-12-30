The 7 Best Anti-Static Products for Winter Hair

It seems wholly unfair that our big reward for dragging ourselves out of bed and into work on a 12-degree winter day (with a face-freezing wind chill) is not only a bad case of hat hair, but a veil of stubborn, shock-inducing static that hangs around until dinner.
And though you can’t control the lack of moisture in the air—which, when paired with dry hair, causes static electricity—you can have an arsenal of products on hand that stop, and even prevent, static winter hair from happening.
So we rounded up the best smoothers and de-frizzers that actually stop static without weighing down your hair, and no, not one of them requires you to rub a dryer sheet on your head. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then try them out for yourself today, lest you continue to look like you accidentally got electrocuted on your way to work.
IGK Laid Back Defrizz and Anti-Static Spray
This smoothing spray is formulated with coconut water and panthenol (a moisturizing and softening ingredient) to tame winter static without feeling heavy or greasy on your hair.
IGK Laid Back Defrizz and Anti-Static Spray, $29; at IGK Hair
Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets
These anti-frizz sheets are coated with a super-fine layer of coconut oil that's shockingly lightweight, so you can smooth them over the finest of curls, waves, and ponytails to get a static-free finish without any greasy or sticky residue.
Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets, $18; at Nunzio Saviano
R+Co Foil Frizz Static Control Spray
Not only does the packaging look ridiculously cool on your vanity (oh, hai, Instagram), but this anti-static spray also contains vitamin E and argan oil to give your hair a major boost in shine and softness each time you use it.
R+Co Foil Frizz Static Control Spray, $27; at R+Co
Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
This argan- and apricot-oil-infused serum works on both damp and dry hair to de-fuzz your flyaways, while simultaneously de-stressing your life.
Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum, $5.99; at Garnier
Kenra Professional Shine Spray
Sometimes, you don’t need a heavy-duty frizz-fighter to tame sudden bouts of static—you just need a touch of shine spray, like this moisturizing one from Kenra. Mist it sparingly over dry hair (avoiding the roots) to immediately cut static and add a layer of shine.
Kenra Professional Shine Spray, $17; at Ulta
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield Spray
What do you get when you mix the wind-blown snow of your morning commute with the dry, static-inducing heat of your office radiator? A freaking hot mess of hair. Luckily, this lightweight, weather-proofing spray works on damp hair to seal in moisture to prevent frizz and static all day long.
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield Spray, $22; at Living Proof
Bed Head by Tigi Control Freak Serum
If you have curls, you know that trying to reign in frizzy static once it’s been unleashed is the equivalent of trying to force a bull back into its cage. Stop the flyaways before they start by smoothing a few drops of this ultra-lightweight serum over your damp curls (use only the tiniest, barely-there amount around your hairline) before drying.
Bed Head by Tigi Control Freak Serum, $19.99; at Ulta
