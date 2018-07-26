StyleCaster
13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50

13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50

13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50
Photo: ImaxTree.

There’s nothing worse than having an itch on your face during the humid days of summer—you just know that if you scratch it, you’ll be saying goodbye to all that concealer. But we’re way too busy for that, and so are you; nobody has time to be re-applying every 30 seconds. So what’s a gal to do, you ask? It’s simple—just use the right products.

MORE: 15 Styling Products That’ll Shield Your Hair from the Summer Heat

We did the heavy lifting to find 13 tried-and-true anti-humidity skin and makeup products that promise to protect your beat from the elements. The best part? Nothing costs more than $50! So now you can rock long-lasting makeup for less. Happy shopping!

STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Neutrogena Hydro Boost

This oil-free gel moisturizer is cool, refreshing and long-lasting—but it won't make your skin feel slimy or greasy. It's the perfect hydrator for those sweaty summer months!

$14.99 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Smashbox Photo Finish Pore-Minimizing Foundation Primer
Smashbox Photo Finish Pore-Minimizing Foundation Primer

This primer promises to leave your skin looking smooth and matte. It even controls oil for up to eight hours—the perfect amount of time to get you through the work day!

$39 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Concealer
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Concealer

This waterproof concealer stick has a tacky consistency, as opposed to a creamy one, ensuring that it sticks around for up to 12 hours. Heck, we can barely stay awake that long anyway!

$25 at Tarte Cosmetics

Photo: Tarte Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Nars All-Day Luminous Weightless Foundation
Nars All-Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

Full coverage, 16-hour wear and a pump for easy application? Sign us up.

$49 at Nars

Photo: Nars.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder
Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder

This bronzer is hailed by MUAs everywhere as the most flattering bronzer in the books. Not only does it stay on like Sharpie, but it doesn't have any pink or green pigmentation in it, making it complementary to all skin tones!

$44 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Smashbox L.A. Lights Lip & Cheek Color
Smashbox L.A. Lights Lip & Cheek Color

This tint is super pigmented, so all you need is a dab or two for a natural-looking flush that lasts all day long. Plus, since it's creamy, it doesn't give your skin the cakey texture that powder does.

$29 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint
Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint

This creamy lip and cheek stain will leave you looking naturally flushed—like you just worked out or something.

$25 at Becca Cosmetics

Photo: Becca Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Nars Velvet Shadow Stick
Nars Velvet Shadow Stick

This creamy shadow stick promises long-term wear that doesn't smudge or crease, even in 100 percent humidity. Don't believe us? Try it out for yourself!

$29 at Nars

Photo: Nars.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

This stuff will stay on your lash line all day long. Who cares about the weather forecast? Your wing will look fab no matter what.

$28 at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Dior Waterproof Mascara
Dior Waterproof Mascara

This stuff is totally invincible. Plus, never count on Dior to play it safe; in addition to brown and black tones, this waterproof mascara comes in cobalt blue!

$29.50 at Dior

Photo: Dior.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

After 355 reviews, this product still maintains a 5-star rating. If that doesn't make you want it, we don't know what will.

$32 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Arrow Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm
Arrow Boost Color Enhancing Lip Balm

This lip balm keeps your lips hydrated, and it won't melt off in humid weather the way glosses do. Plus, the formula reacts with your body's natural chemistry to transform into a unique shade of pink, perfect for your skin tone!

$14 at Birchbox

Photo: Arrow Boost.
STYLECASTER | 13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50 | Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets
Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets

You'd be surprised at how much oil these babies can absorb. They'll leave your skin smooth, soft and grease-free after each use!

$4.49 at Target

Photo: Clean & Clear.

