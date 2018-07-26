13 Anti-Humidity Skin and Makeup Products Under $50

There’s nothing worse than having an itch on your face during the humid days of summer—you just know that if you scratch it, you’ll be saying goodbye to all that concealer. But we’re way too busy for that, and so are you; nobody has time to be re-applying every 30 seconds. So what’s a gal to do, you ask? It’s simple—just use the right products.

We did the heavy lifting to find 13 tried-and-true anti-humidity skin and makeup products that promise to protect your beat from the elements. The best part? Nothing costs more than $50! So now you can rock long-lasting makeup for less. Happy shopping!