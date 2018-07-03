Anne Hathaway Dyed Her Hair Bright Red & Looks Totally Unrecognizable

Anne Hathaway has been a working actress for more than almost two decades, starting with her first Hollywood role in The Princess Diaries in 2001. But in that time, Hathaway has rarely change her look, mainly sticking to the chestnut brown hair color that made her a household name in the first place. Well, we’re pleased to announce that that has all changed, because Hathaway, lifelong brunette, is now a redhead.

The 35-year-old actress debuted her new hair color on Monday on the set of her upcoming Netflix movie, The Last Thing He Wanted. Pictures from the filming, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, show the Ocean’s 8 star with bright red hair, which she wore with subtle waves and tucked behind her ears.

It’s unclear whether Hathaway’s hair color is real or a wig (as many of us know, hair trickery is common in the film and TV world), but looking at her dark roots and similar-length hair, we’re going to assume that Hathaway’s scarlet locks are the real deal. (She was recently photographed at the Ocean’s 8 premiere with a similar-length lob.)

Either way, The Last Thing He Wanted sees Hathaway as a journalist-turned-guns-smuggler, so if she’s fooling us, it would definitely be in character.