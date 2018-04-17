What are Ampoules and Do I Actually Need Them?

The world of Korean skincare is vast. By now we’ve caught up with essences, serums, and everyone’s favorite, sheet masks, but there might be one skin-savior still missing from your list: ampoules. In the same family as serums and essences, Ellis Kim, Premier57 luxury spa general manager and Korean beauty expert, describes ampoules “like a pick-me-up for your skin.”
Much like a serum, ampoules “target ongoing issues such as fine lines, dullness and rough texture of the skin.” However, due to their high concentration of antioxidants and vitamins, a few drops will do the trick. Since it is so concentrated, there’s also no need to apply it everyday. Kim recommends catering to your skin-type and applying only to the area you want to see results. Speaking of best results, Kim says to apply an ampoule “after using the cleanser and toner: dab a few drops onto your skin and finish with your moisturizer.”
Ampoules run the gamut of benefits like dealing with hyperpigmentation, acne scars, moisturizing, and anti-aging, but they aren’t a one size-fits-all. To help you land on what kind of ampoule is right for you, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best products on the market right now. Mark down your faves, and you’ll be one step closer to qualifying as a K-beauty expert.
Yuri Pibu Cellum Amaid Ampoule
Sake for the skin? Kind of. Made from 96 percent galactomyces ferment filtrate from sake, it helps to brighten, soften, and promote cell renewal for radiant skin.
$38 at Glow Recipe
Cosrx Propolis Light Ampoule
The antibacterial benefits of pure black propolis help to heal damaged skin and provide moisture and nourishment. It’s perfect for rough and dry skin types to look dewy, fresh, and hydrated.
$28 at Ulta
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Ampoules
Although expensive, these ampoules contain different forms of hyaluronic acid, giving you short-term and long-term effects like diminishing fine lines and firming complexion, as well as replenishing moisture and nourishing the deeper dermal layers.
$215 at Net-a-Porter
Leejiham Vita Propolis Ampoule
Safe for acne-prone skin, this ampoule has 50 percent propolis extract and 20 percent multivitamins, which means instant glow. It also helps to even out skin tone, smooth texture, improve dullness, and revitalize the complexion.
$38 at Glow Recipe
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules
Once again, it's pricey, but this product works. ChronoluxAI technology helps to reduce visible irritation and harmonize the look of skin all in time for morning.
$112 at Estée Lauder
Eco Your Skin Meso Ampoule
This ampoule goes on last — even after moisturizer — and seeps down into the skin. If you have a tingly sensation, don’t worry, it’s just the marine solide (micro-needle) ingredient that helps deliver peptides and vitamins to the skin.
$130 at Peach and Lily
Missha Time Revolution Night Repair New Science Activator Ampoule
The key ingredient for this anti-aging serum is bifida ferment lysate, a fermented yeast that visibly reduces signs of aging and improves skin elasticity while protecting the skin.
$49 at SokoGlam
Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule
With 80 percent high concentration of snail mucus extract this ampoule helps reduce appearance of acne scars and fine lines, while being an overall help to troubled skin.
$27 (was $38) at Peach and Lily
RAU Detox Cure Ampoules
If your skin needs some detox, this is the product. The two-phase serum has globularia cordfolia extract to activate the detoxification and rids skin of toxins and pollutants on the surface as wells as in deeper skin layers.
$13.45 at RAU
Skinfood Yuja Water C Whitening Ampoule In Serum
This contains organic goheung yuja extract, which helps to brighten and lighten uneven complexion. Plus, with a fresh lemony scent, it’ll be something you want to wear all day.
$39 at Skinfood
TonyMoly Megatox Sheet Mask
Instead of massaging into your face, this ampoule comes in the form of a mask. After 15 to 20 minutes of absorption, you can expect younger-looking and more hydrated skin with a more even complexion.
$6.50 at TonyMoly
