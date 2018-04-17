What are Ampoules and Do I Actually Need Them?

The world of Korean skincare is vast. By now we’ve caught up with essences, serums, and everyone’s favorite, sheet masks, but there might be one skin-savior still missing from your list: ampoules. In the same family as serums and essences, Ellis Kim, Premier57 luxury spa general manager and Korean beauty expert, describes ampoules “like a pick-me-up for your skin.”

Much like a serum, ampoules “target ongoing issues such as fine lines, dullness and rough texture of the skin.” However, due to their high concentration of antioxidants and vitamins, a few drops will do the trick. Since it is so concentrated, there’s also no need to apply it everyday. Kim recommends catering to your skin-type and applying only to the area you want to see results. Speaking of best results, Kim says to apply an ampoule “after using the cleanser and toner: dab a few drops onto your skin and finish with your moisturizer.”

Ampoules run the gamut of benefits like dealing with hyperpigmentation, acne scars, moisturizing, and anti-aging, but they aren’t a one size-fits-all. To help you land on what kind of ampoule is right for you, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best products on the market right now. Mark down your faves, and you’ll be one step closer to qualifying as a K-beauty expert.