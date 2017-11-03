Amber Heard Just Debuted the Most Gorgeous Millennial Pink Hair Color

Amber Heard is the latest celebrity to hop on the millennial pink hair train. Following in the footsteps of Michelle Williams and Drew Barrymore, the 31-year-old actress recently debuted her fresh pale pink hue on a lunch with a friend—and we can assure you, you’re going to want to print these pictures and take them to your colorist STAT.

On Wednesday, the “Aquaman” actress stepped out in Los Angeles for lunch with her friend and filmmaker, Leila Bartell. And though Heard kept things casual for her ensemble—which included a black-and-blue flannel, ripped jeans, and black-and-white oxfords—she really stood out with her bright pink hairdo. For the date, Heard wore her freshly dyed millennial pink hair in long, tousled locks, which she kept under a black fedora hat for part of the outing.

Though we don’t know why Heard went millennial pink or how long she’ll sport the trendy hair color, we hope she’ll stick to it for a while. Place your bets on who the next celebrity to jump on the millennial pink hair train will be.