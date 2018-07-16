13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping

It’s that time of year again. Shoppers are sitting by their computers, anxiously refreshing their web browsers until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Monday, July 16—the exact moment Amazon Prime Day begins.
Amazon Prime Day is now in its fourth iteration—with the first-ever Prime Day kicking off in 2015—and at this point, it’s practically a national holiday. Think about it: People spend the weeks leading up to it talking about it, planning for it and generally anticipating it. Plus, the day itself is consumed by a bunch of joyous online shopping, which is pretty basically a communal activity since we’re all doing the same thing at the same time.
Like any other holiday, Amazon Prime Day brings with it stressors (as well as delights). Since there are so many deals to sift through, sale FOMO is pretty much inevitable; my Amazon Prime Day tradition involves scrolling through approximately five pages of deals before becoming completely overwhelmed by all the discounts awaiting me.
I’m not sure how much stuff I like on this page—should I try to navigate to a different one? But if I do that, I’ll leave behind the five pages I’ve already gone through; is that a waste of time? What if I find something I really want but it sells out before I get to it because it’s on page 43 and I’m only on page five? Is there a right way to do this, because everything I try feels so wrong??
Sale-induced existential crises aside, it’s clear that Amazon Prime Day is both incredibly wonderful and incredibly intimidating. To help you sort through all the noise (and avoid developing the sale FOMO that plagues me annually), we’ve gone ahead and highlighted 13 fashion and beauty deals worth shopping this Prime Day. Because you shouldn’t have to scroll through 100 pages of discounts just to find the best stuff on offer (unless, of course, you want to).
JIUMAN Mulberry Silk Scarf
Silk scarves are the elegant accessory that will carry you through any season. And trust me when I say scarves that look this pretty are rarely available for a mere $16. (In other words, get 'em while you can.)
JIUMAN Mulberry silk scarf, $16
$20 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Charmore Shoulder Bag
This charming handbag comes in a variety of colors—all of which are available for 10 percent off.
Charmore shoulder bag, $24
$26 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Mila Lady Ursula Gladiator Heels
Embellished shoes are everywhere this year. Let this studded pair of strappy sandals carry you through the rest of summer. (They're $11 off, so honestly, why not?)
Mila Lady Ursula gladiator heels, $19
$32 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
AUSELILY Swing Dress
Score this Amazon best-seller for $7 off.
AUSELILY Swing Dress, $13
$20 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub
This body scrub is an absolute steal at $14—less than half its original price.
Majestic Pure Himalayan salt body scrub, $14
$32 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Napier Twisted Clip Hoops
Who can resist a retro statement earring?
Napier twisted clip hoops, $12
$14 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
UTO Fashion Backpack
A waterproof black backpack you can carry with you anywhere (and save a full $6 on).
UTO Fashion backpack, $24
$30 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose
A nice watch available at a 45 percent discount? Yes please.
Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose, $144
$190 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser
Just pour your favorite essential oils into this diffuser to keep your life feeling refreshing and aromatic.
VicTsing essential oil diffuser, $19
$20 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Hammered Sterling Silver Stud Earrings
Score these already affordable statement earrings for an additional 11 percent off.
Hammered sterling silver stud sarrings, $17
$19 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Emu Oil
Moisturize your hair, skin or body with this hydrating emu oil—available for 5 percent off.
Emu oil, $21
$22 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Reversible Tote Bag
Because everyone needs a neutral handbag—and you might as well score yours on sale.
Reversible tote bag, $28
$33 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Dream Pairs Elastic Flats
Because everyone needs a pair of go-to comfy-cute sandals (and these have great reviews).
Dream Pairs elastic flats, $11
$37 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.