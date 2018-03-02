Amandla Stenberg Has a New Hairstyle and It’s Her Fiercest One Yet

At only 19-years-old, actress and activist Amandla Stenberg has given us enough hair inspiration to last a lifetime. We’re not complaining, either. The “Everything, Everything” star just got a recent haircut and color change that we’re fawning over.
Yesterday for the annual ESSENCE “Black Women In Hollywood” event, Stenberg stepped out with a new auburn shade— much like the color of the wig she wore to Calvin Klein’s show— and a sophisticated asymmetrical flat top cut. Stenberg’s hair changes can be attributed to movie roles, but also to personal expression.
The young actress has never been shy about embracing her natural hair after she ditched societal pressure to keep it tame or straight. Once realizing her hair was beautiful and a natural part of herself, she did the ‘big chop’ and grew it out to its full effect.
Since then, she’s been rocking everything from natural ‘fros to braids and everything in between. While we’re at it, let’s look back at her most standout looks below:
February, 2015
June, 2015
January, 2016
January, 2017
hi all- I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante. The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed. 🙂 Hope your year is off to a good start. I know 2017 looks scary. I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way.
July, 2017
January, 2018
February, 2018
Now
We can’t wait to see what she does next!