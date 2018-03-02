Amandla Stenberg Has a New Hairstyle and It’s Her Fiercest One Yet

At only 19-years-old, actress and activist Amandla Stenberg has given us enough hair inspiration to last a lifetime. We’re not complaining, either. The “Everything, Everything” star just got a recent haircut and color change that we’re fawning over.

Yesterday for the annual ESSENCE “Black Women In Hollywood” event, Stenberg stepped out with a new auburn shade— much like the color of the wig she wore to Calvin Klein’s show— and a sophisticated asymmetrical flat top cut. Stenberg’s hair changes can be attributed to movie roles, but also to personal expression.

The young actress has never been shy about embracing her natural hair after she ditched societal pressure to keep it tame or straight. Once realizing her hair was beautiful and a natural part of herself, she did the ‘big chop’ and grew it out to its full effect.

Since then, she’s been rocking everything from natural ‘fros to braids and everything in between. While we’re at it, let’s look back at her most standout looks below:

February, 2015

business casual A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Feb 24, 2015 at 5:32pm PST

June, 2015

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Jun 8, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

January, 2016

thank you @chanelofficial @sundanceinstitute A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Jan 28, 2016 at 8:43pm PST

January, 2017

July, 2017

Bein' sweet captured by sweety pie @nicholas.claridge A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

January, 2018

February, 2018

Now

We can’t wait to see what she does next!