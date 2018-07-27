Amandla Stenberg Masters Wet Hair With the Help of Jumbo Bobby Pins

If we’ve learned anything this summer— and let’s be honest, learning is not our summer strong suit— it’s that hairstylist Vernon Francois’ Instagram is a must-follow. Why you ask? Three words: Amandla. Stenberg’s. Hair (is that four? We don’t care).

All summer long, he’s decked out the 19-year-old actress’ hair in braids, buns, slick ponytails and more with each look outdoing the last. Thank goodness we have post notifications turned on or we would’ve missed his latest creation: sleek strands with lots of volume and super-sized bobby pins.

Stenberg rocked the hairstyle for her (we acknowledge her pronouns have been a topic of discussion lately, but in a recent Wonderland feature, the pronouns remained she/her) Darkest Minds premiere in Los Angeles. From the front, the hair looks like a classic slicked-back look, but from behind, it’s a whole other story.

Bobby pins have been hairstylists go-to tool for added dimension this summer and we’re all about Francois’ take with abnormally large ones. We’d also be remiss to neglect Stenberg’s incredible makeup, too, which is accredited to Kali Kennedy (who frequently does makeup when Francois is on hair). For last night’s look, Kennedy created a blue smokey eye, but left the center shimmery and light.

This one look could suffice as enough inspiration for a week, but we thought we’d give you enough for a month. Keep scrolling for other hair and makeup moments Stenberg has had in the past weeks.

Crown #braid for #amandlastenberg

